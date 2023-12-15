35 funny ways to ask someone out that will impress your future partner

Gone are the days of asking your crush out with the same old "Hey, are you free on Saturday?" pickup line. There are several other charming ways to ask that special someone out, and they will fall enthusiastically in love with you. If you want to leave your prospective bae or boo giggling instead of running for the hills, there are funny ways to ask someone out, and it will secure you the spot as the most unforgettable date prospect they have ever encountered.

Two lovers on a date. Photo: unsplash.com, @bwl667 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To ask someone out can be intimidating and nerve-wracking. Questions like "When should I ask her out?" "What will I say to them?" and "Will they like me?" always pop up. Nevertheless, injecting humour into the equation lightens the mood and showcases your playful side and inner comedic cupid. It makes you sound more romantic, cute, and charming than awkward and lame.

Funny ways to ask a girl out over text

Texting is a traditional way to communicate with your crush and prospective partner. It lets you know the person while chatting and creates room for feelings. To ask them out, you can create funny, flirty, witty, and cute word plays in a text. Below are some funniest ways to ask her out and make her smile.

1. I am tired of looking at my apartment and seeing the same things. Can you please come so that I can see something new?

2. I would want to ask you out, but I am too selfish to let other guys see your beauty. Can you go on a date with me?

3. I just ordered a take-out for a family of five and am alone. Do you want to join?

4. I swear I have the inside scoop on the best secret pizza place in town. But the price of admission is your company for dinner. Deal?

5. My fortune teller advised me to date you for our bright future. So would you go out with me?

6. Do you want to be my study partner, and we can date in spare time?

A lady with a phone. Phone: unsplash.com, @angelokarabo053 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. I am not a photographer, but I have pictured you and me together eating and drinking coffee.

Funny ways to ask a girl out on Tinder

Have you met the girl of your dreams on this online dating site and need clarification about how to make your intentions known? If you need the funniest way to ask her out, check out these hilarious words to make you a smooth talker and win her heart.

8. My therapist says I need more social interaction. Wanna be my guinea pig and see if I survive a real-life conversation

9. I like our conversation. And I would love to have a one-on-one sometime.

10. It has been a while since we have been chatting. Do you think we can take this a step forward and chat in person? How about keeping it over drinks and dinner?

11. Did I ask you out yet? Quarantine has me losing track of time.

12. They say laughter is the best medicine, so should I prescribe you a date with me?

13. Roses are red, and violets are blue; I am not sure what your favourite colour is, but I would love to find out with you.

14. You are getting smart, and I want to ruin your diet. Let us go out.

Clever ways to ask someone out over text

Some personalised and clever channels to ask your crush out include getting personal texting, referencing inside jokes, sending a song, and using memes or GIFs. Choose the right time to ask them out, and the best text you send should be playful, cheesy, and personalised, showing your genuine interest. Here are a few ones to choose from.

15. I heard mismatch is a perfect match. So I want to try this mismatch (you and I) to be perfect

16. Want to eat something at some good place with some good human?

17. You said you like vegan food. There is this new place that just opened around the corner; do you want to check it out this weekend?

18. What are you doing for the next eight hours/days/weeks?

19. I want to ask you something, but you only have two options, "Yes" or "Of course." So, will you go on a date with me?

A young man with a black phone. Photo: unsplash.com, @timidavid (modified by author)

Source: UGC

20. You and me and a beautiful evening. What are your thoughts?

21. Sorry, but you owe me a drink, [pause] because I dropped mine when I looked at you.

Funny ways to ask for a coffee date

Going out on a date to grab a coffee is a turn-on for many girls and guys. So, check out this list of words to ask that future partner out on a coffee date.

22. My social battery needs charging, and you seem like the funniest power bank around. Coffee date?

23. Hey Sarah, guess who accidentally found the city's best coffee bar yesterday? And guess who's going back there for a cappuccino very soon? Can you also guess who's not selfish and would like to share this discovery with you?

24. You know, there's nothing like a good chat over coffee. Would you like to join me over the weekend?

25. You seem like an interesting person, and I would love to get to know you better over a cup of coffee.

26. Hey, would you like to grab coffee sometime? I'd like to know more about your passion for photography.

27. I am going to be around your office tomorrow evening. How about a quick cup of coffee?

28. I know a place that serves the best latte. Do you want to join me?

Jokes to ask someone out

Below are some laugh-out-loud ways to ask someone out. Check them out!

29. Is Your dad a terrorist? Because you are the bomb!

Two lovers smiling at each other. Photo: unsplash.com, @seteph (modified by author)

Source: UGC

30. Here is a crazy thought: We should be boyfriend and girlfriend.

31. Hey. I am an unemployed guy with a certificate in cuddling, a diploma in caring, and a degree in kissing. Do you have a job for me?

32. I want to drink wine with my roommates. We can crank the music, eat stale peanuts, and pretend we are at a bar.

33. Hey, beautiful lady! Did you know that there is this one guy who would like to date you? Well, you're texting with him right now.

34. You do not have to keep flirting with me to test the waters. You can just ask me out

35. Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you're Cu-Te.

Using any of the above-listed funny ways to ask someone out will allow you a date faster than you can say "Netflix and chill." You could also find inspiration in them to devise other creative ways of letting out the love butterfly waiting to find expression in your belly. It would help if you carefully ask your crush out at the right time and allow yourself to be free with jokes.

.READ ALSO: 100+ hilarious Yo Daddy jokes that are too funny to hold a laugh

As published on Briefly, appreciating a good and solid Yo Daddy joke takes a specific type of wit. They might be harsh, mean, nasty, foolish and dark. These jokes can also be hilarious, goofy and entertaining when addressed to the right people.

The post lists over 100 jokes. Make sure to use them on people you share a close relationship with because some of them are so awful that if there is some semblance of chucking, it is the uncomfortable type of giggling.

Source: Briefly News