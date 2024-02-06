180+ cool Spanish male names and meanings for a baby boy

With over 489 million native speakers, Spanish is the world’s fourth most spoken language. It is no wonder that Spanish male names are so popular worldwide. So, if you are a parent of Hispanic descent looking to pass down a family name or would like a unique first or middle name, these appealing options will help you make the perfect decision.

Did you know most Spanish male names originate from religion, history and literature? Before naming your child, it is vital to understand the name’s meaning, as this may reflect your kid’s personality. This list of Spanish names for your baby boy will help you through the daunting process of settling for a name for him.

Amazing Spanish male names for your baby boy

Choosing the perfect name for your baby is one of the most challenging decisions you must make on your journey to parenthood. Below is a compilation of Spanish male names and their meaning if you want something classic and unique.

Unique Spanish male names

Most names come with a unique meaning that you must always check to ensure your choice is the most appropriate. Luckily, there are enough Spanish names out there for your baby boy.

Delmar: From the sea

From the sea Adrián: Sea or water

Sea or water Everardo: Crown

Crown Gaspard: Treasure

Treasure Timeo: Honouring God

Honouring God Feliciano: Happy

Happy Umberto: Bright fighter

Bright fighter Yanik: God is gracious

God is gracious Alfonso: Eager for battle

Eager for battle Brȧulio: Shining

Shining Rogelio: Petition request

Petition request Figueroa: Fig tree

Fig tree Tabor: One who plays a small drum

One who plays a small drum Sacha: Helper of mankind

Helper of mankind Osias: My strength comes from the Lord

My strength comes from the Lord Naȅl: The successful one

The successful one Guillermo: Protector

Protector Hernan: Spiritual traveller or peaceful and brave

Spiritual traveller or peaceful and brave Ezequiel: God strengthens

God strengthens Eberardo: Courageous like a boar

Courageous like a boar Eliot: The Lord is my God

The Lord is my God Énaël: Angel

Angel Mason: Stone worker

Stone worker Santos: Saint

Saint Lisandro: The liberator

The liberator Renato: Reborn

Reborn Sierra: Saw-tooth mountain range

Saw-tooth mountain range Teo: God

God Porfirio: Purple

Purple Rufo: Red-haired

Red-haired Sydney: Wide meadow

Wide meadow Thomas: Twin

Twin Eric: Eternal ruler

Eternal ruler Frederico: Peaceful ruler

Peaceful ruler Frascuelo: Free

Free Saturno: Sowing seeds

Sowing seeds Toro: Bull-like

Bull-like Veto: Intelligent

Intelligent Yomaris: I am the sun

I am the sun Ademar: Famous and strong

Famous and strong Bolivar: Mill on the shore

Mill on the shore Adrián: Sea or water

Sea or water Chilo: A free man

A free man Gabriel: God is my strength

God is my strength Jonay: Prince of fire

Prince of fire Nauzet: Thinker

Thinker Alvino: Fair

Fair Amias: Beloved

Beloved Placido: Calm

Calm Vasco: Raven, crow

Raven, crow Biel: God is my strength

God is my strength Eloi: The chosen

The chosen Paco: Free

Free Cid: God’s rooster

God’s rooster Jesús: God’s son

God’s son Arrio: War-like

War-like Marino: Rendered to Mars

Rendered to Mars Xener: Owns a new house

Owns a new house Teodoro: God’s present

Old Spanish male names

Trawling through pages and pages of baby names can be time-consuming. It is especially pressuring when that bump is growing every day. Here is a list of some classic yet interesting Spanish male first names.

Alejandro: The people’s defender

The people’s defender Jeronimo: Holy name

Holy name Antonio: Priceless or beyond praise

Priceless or beyond praise Manuel: God is with us

God is with us Ignacio: Fire

Fire Andres: Brave

Brave Mateo/ Matthėo: Gift of God

Gift of God Lorenzo: City of laurels

City of laurels Benjamin: Son of the South

Son of the South Hugo: A person of great intellect

A person of great intellect Luis: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Sargio: A servant

A servant Dany: God is my judge

God is my judge Pedro: Stone or strong like a rock

Stone or strong like a rock Jorge: Farmer

Farmer Jack: God is gracious

God is gracious Gustavo: Royal staff

Royal staff Carlos: A free man

A free man Juan: God is gracious

God is gracious David: Beloved

Beloved Leo/ León: Lion

Lion José Luis: God will increase or fame in war

God will increase or fame in war Carlito: A free man

A free man Beinvenido: Welcome

Welcome Aldo: Extremely old

Extremely old Nazario: Nazareth native

Nazareth native Nicky: Victorious people

Victorious people Roberto: Brilliant flame

Brilliant flame Checha: Hairy

Short, unique Spanish boy names

Do you want to give your little bundle of joy an uncommon Spanish name to make him stand out in the playground? We have combined some of the most unique monikers.

Iván: Young warrior

Young warrior Aurelius: Golden

Golden Salvadore/ Salvatore: Savior

Savior Ambrosio: Eternal or indestructible

Eternal or indestructible Adelmo: Persistent and strong

Persistent and strong Fernando: Courageous adventurer or journey

Courageous adventurer or journey Leopoldo: A bold man

A bold man Milo: A few different things

A few different things Oliver: Olive tree planter

Olive tree planter Rodolfo: Legendary wolf

Legendary wolf Lucas: Light-bearer

Light-bearer Delmar: From the sea

From the sea Emiliano: Work

Work Marc: Warrior

Warrior Max: The greatest

The greatest Rio: River

River Sacha: Mankind’s helper

Mankind’s helper Thiago: May God protect

May God protect Tulio: Leader

Leader Ugo: Intelligent one

Intelligent one Pablo: The humble one

The humble one Oscar: God’s spear or a deer lover

God’s spear or a deer lover Levi: Joined in harmony

Joined in harmony Ethan: Strong one

Strong one Daniel: God is my judge

God is my judge Dilan: Son of the sea

Son of the sea Finn: One who is fair or just

One who is fair or just Kaiden: Companion

Companion Dario: Possessing goodness

Possessing goodness Silvio: From the woods

From the woods Yanik: God is gracious

God is gracious Raphael: God has healed

God has healed Romeo: From Rome

From Rome Domingo: The Lord’s child

Elegant Spanish boy names

Spanish monikers have a natural charisma, but if you want to make sure your child’s name speaks elegance, consider these Hispanic boy names for your little niño.

Anselmo: Divine helmet

Divine helmet Samuel: God has heard

God has heard Tito: Giant

Giant Taurion: The star sign Taurus

The star sign Taurus Aarón: Mountain of strength

Mountain of strength Julio: Soft-haired youth

Soft-haired youth Andrés: Warrior

Warrior Rejinaldo: Wise ruler

Wise ruler Belisario: Swordsman

Swordsman Gutierre: Ruler

Ruler Rodas: Roses

Roses Lasaro: God is my helper

God is my helper Maël: Prince

Prince Isac: God will laugh

God will laugh Gonzalo: Safe flight

Safe flight Milán: The loving one

The loving one Lalla: Well-spoken

Well-spoken Ramona: Wise protector

Wise protector Vicente: Victorious

Victorious Leandro: Lion man

Lion man Enrique: Home ruler

Home ruler Ramon: Protected counsel

Protected counsel Cortez: Courteous

Courteous Noé: Rest

Rest Manolo: God with us

God with us Robin: The bright one

The bright one Timo: The one who honours God

The one who honours God Armando: Soldier

Soldier Salvador: Saviour

Saviour Javier: A new home

A new home Macario: The cheerful or happy one

The cheerful or happy one Emilio: Challenger or one fit for war

Challenger or one fit for war Conrado: An able counsel

An able counsel Arturo: Noble or courageous

Noble or courageous Prospero: According to one’s wishes

According to one’s wishes Nathanaȅl: Gift from God

Gift from God Gaël: Good leader

Good leader Eduardo: Wealthy guardian

Popular Spanish boy names

Throughout Central America, Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico, you will find a Spanish culture rich in diversity, tradition and intriguing boy names. Check them out:

Che: God will increase

God will increase Eugenio: Of noble descent

Of noble descent Gregorio: Awake or watchful

Awake or watchful Rodrigo: Renowned ruler

Renowned ruler Elias: Miracle maker Elijah

Miracle maker Elijah Tuto: Righteous

Righteous Segundo: Second-born

Second-born Octavio: The eighth one

The eighth one Micah: One who is like God

One who is like God Manfredo: Powerful peace

Powerful peace Lucio: Light of the day

Light of the day Gabino: God is my strength

God is my strength Gilberto: Bright one

Bright one Kylian: A small church

A small church Iván: Young warrior

Young warrior Izador: Present from Isis

Present from Isis Celso: The holy one

The holy one Bonito: The good one

The good one Benito: Farmer’s son

Farmer’s son Alexander: Protector of men

Protector of men Godofredo: Friend of God

Friend of God Noel: Birth or Christmas

Birth or Christmas Ernesto: Serious-minded

Serious-minded Chanti: Supplanter

Supplanter Amancio: Loving

Loving Generosb: Generous

Generous Francisoc: Free

Free Félix: Lucky

Lucky Agustin: Grandeur

Grandeur Estefan: Crowned in victory

Crowned in victory Cochiti: Forgotten

Forgotten Benjamin: Son of the South

Son of the South Adoncia: Sweet

Sweet Bertin: Famous bearer

Famous bearer Cornelio: Horn

Horn Félix: Lucky

Lucky Adalberto: Bright and aristocratic

Bright and aristocratic Martin: Warring

Warring Nevada: Covered in snow

What is a good Spanish name for a boy?

A good name for your little prince is one you like and has an excellent or positive meaning. Nonetheless, ensure it is easy to pronounce.

What are rare Hispanic boy names?

Clemente, Crisóstomo, Cebrián and Eberardo are some of the rarest Mexican male names. Although all these monikers have different meanings, they will surely grab people’s attention when mentioned.

What is the most popular male name in Spain?

Manuel, Lucas, Pablo, Daniel and Alejandro are good examples of famous names that still carry the Spanish banner proudly. They are great representatives of the vibrant Hispanic culture.

With their lilting cadence and beautiful spelling, Spanish boy names can make the perfect choice for your baby's first name. Whether you want to celebrate the Hispanic culture or wish for a unique name for your little one, this list has something for everyone!

