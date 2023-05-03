What is the rarest name in the world? 100+ least common and most common names
Having a baby is a gift, but finding a name seems hectic. Every parent has a different strategy for choosing baby names. Some stick to famous names of world celebrities, while others go for the rarest names. What are the least common and most common names for boys and girls?
What is the #1 name? Expectant parents are anxious about the names to give their babies. According to the list of popular names for girls, Luxury is leading, while Aire is the most popular name for boys. Below is a list of the rarest names in the world.
What is a unique name?
Even when you think your names are all figured out, a close friend or relative might name their baby the exact name you picked. That is why you need a unique name that is not necessarily everywhere but one that is cool and unique.
100+ least common and most common names
Are you looking for the least common name in the world that your baby will not hate or get made fun for having? Do not stress as the list below has unique and least common names for boys and girls.
What is the rarest girl's name?
Handpicking a rare name for your baby girl is a great honour of parenthood. Luckily, there are plenty of unique girl names to choose from:
- Luxury
- Aurelia
- Maeve
- Eloise
- Alice
- Aurora
- Isla
- Luna
- Ophelia
- Iris
- Valencia
- Marlowe
- Brielle
- Kinsley
- Emery
- Athena
- Rainey
- Riya
- Ellison
- Oaklee
- Maylah
- Jaslynn
- Selene
- Meilani
- Vienna
- Abril
- Aminah
- Danika
- Reagan
- Opal
- Frankie
- Rayne
- Aubriella
- Milena
- Calliope
- Nala
- Romina
- Briar
- Farren
- Lennox
- Aniya
- Sloane
- Emely
- Evie
- Rylie
- Vera
What is the rarest name for a boy?
Are you looking for unique and cool baby boy names you have not heard of elsewhere? Find out some super cool boy names here!
- Aire
- Royal
- Soren
- Theodore
- Silas
- Hugo
- Oliver
- Cassius
- Atticus
- Felix
- Ledger
- Colson
- Achilles
- Axel
- Brantley
- King
- Maverick
- Lathan
- Lyle
- Kylen
- Leif
- Gatlin
- Avi
- Emmett
- Davian
- Judson
- Tristian
- Easton
- Zayd
- Shepherd
- Benton
- Nova
- Coen
- Blaise
- Caspian
- Jair
- Miller
- Dayton
- Kenji
- Thatcher
- Darwin
- Brodie
- Merrick
- Shiloh
- Henrik
- Gannon
- Anders
- Flynn
- Baylor
- Dashiell
- Brecken
- Maxton
- Rowan
- Harlan
- Zyaire
- Talon
- Chaim
- Anakim
- Alden
- Axton
- Aden
- Bruin
- Braylon
- Lawson
- Porter
- Rory
- Leonel
- Keegan
- Tanner
- Houston
Rare American names
A rare and uncommon name will set your child apart from the crowd and make them feel super special. These baby names stand out and are exotic but easy to remember, as seen below:
- Esmeralda
- Giana
- Joelle
- Mabel
- Maren
- Miley
- Marlowe
- Pearl
- Roselyn
- Zoya
- Alexus
- Araceli
- Draven
- Itzel
- Jamarion
- Maverick
- Nevaeh
- Claudia
- Inaya
- Ida
- Ines
- Orla
- Niamh
- Romy
- Pippa
- Caoimhe
- Gaia
- Billie
- Leonora
- Viola
- Fleur
What name means love?
Some top girl names that mean love include Esme, Amara, Amy, Mila, Philippa, and Mabel. For boys, they include Lev, Rhys, Philip, and Hart.
What is a Bible name for a baby boy?
If you want to name your boy with Bible names, call him Benjamin, James, Lucas, Elijah, Asher, Samuel, Ethan and David.
Above are the rarest names in the world that you can give to your boy or girl. Selecting from the rarest first names above is fun, but make sure they feel and sound good. These names will have a lasting impression and are genuinely unique.
Source: Briefly News