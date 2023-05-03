What is the rarest name in the world? 100+ least common and most common names

Having a baby is a gift, but finding a name seems hectic. Every parent has a different strategy for choosing baby names. Some stick to famous names of world celebrities, while others go for the rarest names. What are the least common and most common names for boys and girls?

What is the #1 name? Expectant parents are anxious about the names to give their babies. According to the list of popular names for girls, Luxury is leading, while Aire is the most popular name for boys. Below is a list of the rarest names in the world.

What is a unique name?

Even when you think your names are all figured out, a close friend or relative might name their baby the exact name you picked. That is why you need a unique name that is not necessarily everywhere but one that is cool and unique.

100+ least common and most common names

Are you looking for the least common name in the world that your baby will not hate or get made fun for having? Do not stress as the list below has unique and least common names for boys and girls.

What is the rarest girl's name?

Handpicking a rare name for your baby girl is a great honour of parenthood. Luckily, there are plenty of unique girl names to choose from:

Luxury

Aurelia

Maeve

Eloise

Alice

Aurora

Isla

Luna

Ophelia

Iris

Valencia

Marlowe

Brielle

Kinsley

Emery

Athena

Rainey

Riya

Ellison

Oaklee

Maylah

Jaslynn

Selene

Meilani

Vienna

Abril

Aminah

Danika

Reagan

Opal

Frankie

Rayne

Aubriella

Milena

Calliope

Nala

Romina

Briar

Farren

Lennox

Aniya

Sloane

Emely

Evie

Rylie

Vera

What is the rarest name for a boy?

Are you looking for unique and cool baby boy names you have not heard of elsewhere? Find out some super cool boy names here!

Aire

Royal

Soren

Theodore

Silas

Hugo

Oliver

Cassius

Atticus

Felix

Ledger

Colson

Achilles

Axel

Brantley

King

Maverick

Lathan

Lyle

Kylen

Leif

Gatlin

Avi

Emmett

Davian

Judson

Tristian

Easton

Zayd

Shepherd

Benton

Nova

Coen

Blaise

Caspian

Jair

Miller

Dayton

Kenji

Thatcher

Darwin

Brodie

Merrick

Shiloh

Henrik

Gannon

Anders

Flynn

Baylor

Dashiell

Brecken

Maxton

Rowan

Harlan

Zyaire

Talon

Chaim

Anakim

Alden

Axton

Aden

Bruin

Braylon

Lawson

Porter

Rory

Leonel

Keegan

Tanner

Houston

Rare American names

A rare and uncommon name will set your child apart from the crowd and make them feel super special. These baby names stand out and are exotic but easy to remember, as seen below:

Esmeralda

Giana

Joelle

Mabel

Maren

Miley

Marlowe

Pearl

Roselyn

Zoya

Alexus

Araceli

Draven

Itzel

Jamarion

Maverick

Nevaeh

Claudia

Inaya

Ida

Ines

Orla

Niamh

Romy

Pippa

Caoimhe

Gaia

Billie

Leonora

Viola

Fleur

What name means love?

Some top girl names that mean love include Esme, Amara, Amy, Mila, Philippa, and Mabel. For boys, they include Lev, Rhys, Philip, and Hart.

What is a Bible name for a baby boy?

If you want to name your boy with Bible names, call him Benjamin, James, Lucas, Elijah, Asher, Samuel, Ethan and David.

Above are the rarest names in the world that you can give to your boy or girl. Selecting from the rarest first names above is fun, but make sure they feel and sound good. These names will have a lasting impression and are genuinely unique.

