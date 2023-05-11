Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal their son's name after keeping it a secret for nearly a year

The baby boy's name is RZA Athelston Mayers, believed to be a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan rapper and producer

Fans on social media have mixed reactions to the unique name choice

Rihanna discloses her baby boy's name, RZA Athelstan Mayers. The boy is named after the famous Wu Tang Clan rapper. Images: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Rihanna has kept her son's name a closely guarded secret for almost a year, but the wait is finally over. The singer's baby boy, born in 2022, has been named RZA Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna's baby boy is named after Wu-Tang Clan legend, RZA

According to DailyMail, the name RZA is believed to be a tribute to the rapper and producer RZA, who is best known as the leader of the iconic hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan.

The collective, formed in 1992 in Staten Island, New York, has had a significant influence on the music industry and is widely considered one of the greatest rap groups of all time.

Twitter blog, @DailyLoud shared the news in a tweet captioned:

"A$AP Rocky & Rihanna name their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers after the leader of the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan."

Fans share mixed opinions on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's unique baby name choice

Rihanna and Rocky's choice received differing opinions, some loved the tribute while some fans were completely bemused by the unique name.

@Siya_Hlohla said:

"That name sounds like some ancient medieval England King or Monk. Athelstan of some kind."

@GeekedUpProd said:

"Salute and congrats to A$AP Rocky & Rihanna. Its dope seeing their clan grow. It's only right to drop a classic Wu-Tang freestyle. GZA & ODB."

@nijigasakilove said:

"RZA?? Why do rich people do this."

@themoe85 said:

"Okay I understand you want honour him but why would you name your kid that? I'm sorry I wouldn't do that but I guess that just me lol."

@8five6 said:

"I just realized we never knew his name all this time lol"

