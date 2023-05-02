100+ list of least common last names in the world you should know
Have you ever wondered about the rarest surnames in the world? Or are you tired of having a common last appellation shared by countless others? Then, this list of the least common last names found worldwide is a step to getting distinguished names that only a few people bear and are almost unheard of. These surnames are sure to fascinate you with their uniqueness and rarity.
The least common last names in the world are determined by considering various factors such as the total number of people bearing it, the geographical distribution, and the historical background of the appellation. Uncommon last appellations can be found in genealogical records, old and online census records, local libraries, and national archives.
What is the rarest last name?
The rarest last appellation is infrequent or only passed down within a few generations. Such appellations may have been misspelt during creation or emerged from coincidental circumstances and occasionally may signify high social status.
Despite around 30 million surnames, only a tiny proportion are rare. Recent research indicates that merely 0.4% of all surnames fall into this category.
What are some uncommon last names?
These surnames are typically unique and have an interesting historical or cultural background. Most of these unpopular last appellations are British, American, Chinese, Spanish, and Wales and are used in various countries. Here is a list of a few of the most rare last names worldwide.
- Beischel
- Goscicki
- Cripple
- Pussett/Puscat/Pussmaid
- Dierksheide
- Naese
- Mirren
- Skalbeck
- Grigeras
- Bread
- Bonneville
- Feyrer
- Grader
- Mickelberg
- Henris
- Spinster
- Serranogarcia
- Bythesea/Bytheseashore
- Portendorfer
- MacCaa
- Duckstein
- Pober
- Nighy
- Carla
- Afify
- Schoellman
- Madris
- Riggie
- Holmes
- Wu
- Forbes
- Krul
- Mcnairy
- Ayala
- Hatman
- Biggerstaff
- Fullilove
- Shellaberger
- Chips
- Hartshorn
- Clampitt
- Woodbead
- Temples
- Devigorerrazuriz
- Fornatene
- Raynott
- De la Cruz
- Emmens
- D’Alessandro
- Twelvetrees
Uncommon American surnames
Do you yearn for unique American last names for yourself or your child? These appellations are not commonly found in the United States and are often of non-English origin. According to the 2010 Census in America, only a few more than a hundred people bear them. Below are some you can choose from:
- Fiato
- Brownsmith
- Bombardo
- Capicotto
- Antonal
- Bergmeier
- Zakharchuk
- Banasiewicz
- Aniell
- Ahuatl
- Caporossi
- Boccardi
- Zambardino
- Encino
- Bejines
- Udulutch
- Camillone
- Bradach
- Fonk
- Capulin
- Duckstein
- Uppencamp
- Guillebeaux
- Berardelli
- Upward
- Eshenbaugh
- Tuffin
- Ragsdill
- Panchak
- Mosheye
- Stawarski
- Cardonick
- Fazzina
- Andreadis
- Aneja
- Eckhard
- Cancemo
- Blattenberger
- Zampano
What are the 10 rarest last names?
Identifying the ten most uncommon surnames can be challenging since it hinges on multiple factors, including location and population density. The following appellations represent endangered British family names with fewer than twenty current bearers and have origins in other regions.
- Villin (Villan)
- Relish
- Loughty
- Sallow
- Fernsby
- Berrycloth
- MacQuoid
- Tumbler
- Dankworth
- Birdwhistle
What are some fancy last names?
These last appellations are often associated with wealth, aristocracy, and social status. They are less familiar than more traditional last names and may require extensive research to trace their origins and history. So check these out:
- Kora
- Vanderbilt
- Bertrand
- Keller
- Holly
- Hart
- Rothschild
- Algernon
- Brown
- Raven
- Hayes
- Delaney
- Hudson
- Rockefeller
- Levine
- Astor
- Katz
- Lennox
- Marshall
- Copeland
- Gray
- Lee
- Madden
- Thatcher
What is the #1 last name?
The most commonly used surname in the United States and other regions is Smith. In the US, there are 2,442,977 individuals with this family appellation, which appears in approximately 828 out of every 100,000 people.
What is the longest surname ever?
According to Guinness World Records, the longest name belongs to Hubert Blaine Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff Sr. It has 747 characters. Hubert was born on 4 August 1914 in Germany and died on 24 October 1997 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
Extraordinary and exceptionally rare, the least common last names are distinctive and seldom encountered. These appellations possess an air of sophistication, and choosing one for your children would make them stand out. While many of these names are nearly extinct, they remain significant and have been passed down from generation to generation.
