Ndebele clan names, best baby names and surnames: Exhaustive list

The Ndebele people are famous for their culture and have made a mark in Africa for the tribe with some of the most beautiful traditions. The Ndebele clan nams offer and represent the ideas of the Sotho elders and have a rich cultural and traditional background.

The Ndebele are a Bantu-speaking African tribe who live primarily in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces in South Africa. Photo: @awaytoafrica, @audrey_skhosana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where does the surname Ndebele originate from? The tribe, often known as Transvaal Ndebele, are one of the Bantu-speaking African ethnic groups that largely inhabit South Africa's Limpopo and Mpumalanga regions. They historically descended from the principal Nguni-speaking peoples and started migrating to the Transvaal region in the 17th century.

What does the surname Ndebele mean?

The name of the tribe was probably derived from the Sotho-Tswana term "tebele", meaning a stranger or one who plunders. They share this name with at least three other South African ethnic groups. The most well-known is the amaKumalo, a Nguni-speaking group led by Mzilikazi.

Is Ndebele a tribe?

The Ndebele is a tribe renowned for its exceptional artistry, ornate dwellings, and distinctive, vibrant apparels and decorations. Internationally famous painter and decorator Esther Mahlangu is from the tribe.

What language does the Ndebele speak?

The name "Matabele" refers to a Bantu language that is a member of the Nguni language family and is spoken by the Northern Ndebele people. Zulu is arguably closer to the language than other Nguni languages.

Do Ndebeles have totems?

Yes, they do. The tribe does have totems. It is not that different from the Shona culture. In modern times, the Shona and Ndebele people, Zimbabwe's two main ethnic groups, frequently use up to 25 different totems. The symbiotic interactions between people, animals, and the environment is illustrated via totems in African cultures.

All Ndebele surnames list

The tribe has beautiful surnames. Some of the most common include Khuphe, Nkiwane, Sibindi, Nyathi, Mpofu, Hlabangane, Siziba, Ngwenya, and Mathuthu. The list also has other surnames such as Khumalo, Nxumalo, Ncube, Sibanda, Moyo, Ndlovu, Mkhwananzi, Bhebhe, and Dlodlo.

Ndebele surname praises

Esther Mahlangu. Photo: @awaytoafrica, @bevgillespie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here is a long-standing Ndebele custom. Back in the day, people used to compliment one another based on their surnames, the battles their families had won, etc. Few teachers could accurately translate the isiNdebele since it is so archaic. These are some of the Ndebele praise surnames.

Aphane

Alhassan

Amakhomazi

Antoni

Arosi

Baloyi

Bhembe

Buthelezi

Banda

Biyela

Chauke

Conco

Caluza

Cambi

Cebekhulu

Dlamlendze

Dlangalala

Dlamini

Ditlhareng

Dladla

ESTER

Elphus

Elphusmabunda

Evans

Faleni

Falaza

Fuze

Fakathi

Fakudze

Mabena clan names

Mabena is one of the Ndebele clans. These are surnames belonging to the clan.

GUMBI

Goni

Goba

Gwala

Gabela

Hlatshwayo

Hluyako

Hlope

Hopa

Hlungwani

Iqotoy

Izithakazelo

IIssa

Isaac

Itumeleng

Shabangu clan names

These are some of the clan names belonging to the Shabangu Clan.

Shabangu!

Gama!

Mbhele!

Dlangamandla kwaboSothole

Mbhele oluhlaza njengenxoshana

Mdluli ngokudilizizindlovu.

Mahlangu Clan names

Among the Mahlangu Clan names includes:

Nyongwana

Mabhoko Mbili

Phetha

Siluma Clan names

The Siluma also have their own surnames and praises. They include:

Thobeni

Gegana

Yambalala

Sgadanga

Ngoboye

uMalusi

So, there you have it: the top Ndebele clan names, including their baby names and surnames. The Ndebele people have one of the most beautiful African cultures, and their names are unique.

Source: Briefly News