100+ Sotho names for boys and girls | Beautiful local names for your children

Every tribe has a unique way of naming their newborn babies. The Sotho tribe in South Africa is not an exception; they give spectacular Sotho names to boys and girls, which connote rich meanings and add to their character. If you are looking for beautiful local monikers for your children, check this out.

Sotho or Sepedi language is spoken by the Buntu ethnic group, native to Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa. It has three dialectical differences: Sepedi, also known as northern Sotho, Setsotho, and Setswana. But then, these groups all have the same culture and traditions. Hence their names and meanings for babies are the same.

They prioritise their naming ceremonies because they believe names shape an individual character, and according to their tradition, the names are the thoughts of Sotho elders. As a result, most of these monikers are distinctive in meaning and pronunciation.

Sotho names for girls

A baby girl's name signifies domestic duties like fetching water in the Sotho tribe. This is by the ritual of soaking a father in water if he has a first child as a girl. However, some of the monikers are biblical and based on the circumstances related to their birth. So, check out these Sesotho names and meanings:

Sesi - Sister

Nyakallo - Joy

Atile - Increasing family

Bina - To dance or freshness

Bertha - Bright

Bokang - Rejoice or praise

Ntsoaki - A girl amongst boys

Pula - In or during the rain

Tlhokomelo - Care

Mosela - Tall

Nthabiseng - Make me happy

Tloltiso - Honor

Dineo - Gifts or talents

Tebello - Expectation

Ramatia - Strength

Palesa - Flower

Liseho - Laughter

Naleli - Star

Matseliso - Consolation

Mpho - Gift

Lindelani - Be patient

Moipone - Self-admirer

Lisebo - Whisper

Bonolo - Ease

Libiko - Praises

Dipuo - Rumor

Masimong - At the field

Tsepiso - Promise

Ratsebo - Knowledge

Arabang - A poetic name meaning reply

Lebadi - Birthmark

Ausi - Sister

Futsana - To look alike

Mantso - The dark one

Lorato - Love

Mosetsanagape - A baby girl again

Rethabile - We are happy

Sotho names for boys

Different Sotho names for boys signify various things. Nevertheless, its predominant significance is that a father performs the ritual of being beaten by a stick if his first child is male, and this signifies the life of a male is occupied by warfare. Some of these monikers are:

Tuma - Immortal

Addington - Old English name for Eaddington, which means Eadda town or Eddington

Khusi - King

Tlahi - Lightening

Dino - Spearman

Teboho - Gratitude

Thuso - Help

Matsimela - Roots

Litsehoana - Little Laughter

Rapuk - Father of rain or giver of rain

Lebohang - Be thankful

Mohavi - Victor

Lewatle - Ocean

Letsatsi - Sun

Moshoeshoe - South African king

Amohelang - Receive

Tlotliso - Honorable

Tsotang - Amazement or astonishment

Sontaha - Sunday

Pheijna - Youngest child

Potso - Ask

Pule - in the rain

Tsietsi - Predicament

Motsumi - Seeker

Sello - Wailing

Nku - Sheep

Kweda - Crocodile

Lerumo - The edge of a spear

Letsatsi - Sun or day

Matla - Strength

Lebogo - Giving thanks

Mokhasi - Crawler

Fefo - Storm or tempest

Hlano - Five or born on the fifth month

Fenya - Conquer

Thebe - Shield

Atlarela - To receive glory with open hands

What is a girl's name?

A girl's name is peculiar, and there are tons of that. Beautifully, there are religious and biblical Sotho names for girls. Some of the various religious Sotho monikers are these:

Estere - Esther

Majobo - Mother of job

Most - Grace

Mathapelo - Mother of prayer

Ruthe - Ruth

Maria - Mary

Sotho names for twins

The Sothos see the birth of a twin as a good omen and a special blessing from God. In the olden days, twins answer the same name, with the first child bearing the real name and the second bearing a smaller version of the first name. So some of the monikers could be any of the following:

Mapho and Maphonyana

Mashiko and Mashikoana

Thabo and Thabang

Tshepo and Tshepisco

Sotho names starting with K

Sesotho baby names have varieties in alphabetical order, including those starting with the letter k. Some of them have a mix of northern Sotho names, but then, a boy or a girl could be given any of the monikers. So, check these out:

Kabelo - Inheritance/given

Kamohelo - Acceptance/ Welcome

Karabo - Answer

Katleho - Success

Kelebogile - I am grateful

Keneiloe - I have been given

Kekeletso - Addition

Kerefese - Derived from the English name Griffiths

Kgethang - Choose

Kgotso - Peace/Tranquility

Khotosofalang - Be satisfied

Kutloano - Mutual understanding

Kutloisiso - Understanding

Kutlwano - Mutual understanding

Kutlwisiso - Understanding

Keromang - One who was sent

What are Setswana names?

Setswana names are those that reflect the great work of God. They also represent culture, faith, and family. Baby girls are attributed with aesthetic reference in their monikers, while the boys are attributed with power and intellect.

Interestingly, Setswana is the Tswanas' Bantu language. It is similar to the Sotho languages, and more than four million people in southern Africa speak it. It is one of the official languages of South Africa. Some of the monikers in this language are:

Amogelang - Accept, make peace with the work of God and learn to accept it

Enele - It has fallen rain to wash away the sordid deeds of the world

MaBontle - Mother of beauty

Peo - Crops planted by the almighty

Ratanang - Love each other

Itumeleng - Rejoice

Fatlhgang - Beware/ see the light

Gaopalelwe - God never fails

Ontiretse - He has done great things for me

What does Opelong mean?

Opelong means in my heart you reside. It is of Tswana (Setswana) origin in South Africa and has a neutral gender.

Where can I find a baby's name?

There are name books available for sale. Better still, the internet is filled with several websites that suggest unique and powerful names you can consider for your little world. You can also work with baby name generators like The bump, Bounty, and Pampers.

Sotho names for boys and girls are not only for South Africans, but you can also use them for your babies if you wish. The good thing is that most of these names have been transmitted from ancient to modern but are still believed to play a great role in a child's future and character.

