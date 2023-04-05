Six men part of a ruthless syndicate were handed lengthy sentences by the Johannesburg High Court

Though the syndicate members were handed different sentences, they were collectively handed 843 years in jail

The syndicate operated in the North West, Gauteng and Limpopo, robbing bank clients who withdrew large sums of money

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - A criminal syndicate that targeted bank clients who withdrew large sums of manet have been handed lengthy sentences.

The Johannesburg High Court sentenced a criminal syndicate to 843 years of jail time collectively. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The Johannesburg High Court handed down multiple sentences to the syndicate members, which, when combined, added up to 842 years.

Syndicate sentenced on 68 counts by Johannesburg High Court

Vusimuzi Jomo Mazibuko, Xolani Comfort Mkhwanazi, Shaun Khumalo, Vusi David Sibanyoni, Sticks Nkuna Bhova, and Calvin Congo Mabunda where senstence for 68 counts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mazibuko and Mkhwanazi were given life sentences, and Khumalo was slapped with 15 years. Sibanyoni and Bhova were handed 20 years each, while Mabunda got a 25-year prison term, SowetanLIVE reported.

The syndicate operated in North West, Gauteng and Limpopo for 7 years

The syndicate was operational in North West, Gauteng and Limpopo in a crime spree that started in 2011.

The men would scout banks for clients who withdrew large sums of money. Spotters would give the criminals descriptions of the victims, who were then followed to a place where they could be robbed.

The robbery would either happen in secluded areas or at the victims' homes, TimesLIVE reported.

One of their victims, Johan Joseph Meyer and his wife, were targeted in Gauteng in August 2013. The couple were followed to their home, and Meyer was fatally shot during the robbery.

The group was eventually arrested when they moved their operation to Limpopo in 2018

South Africans welcome the lengthy combined sentences

Below are some reactions:

Judy King applauded:

"These are the sentences we need to see more often, these thugs have now got a lifetime to ask themselves if it was worth it."

Skhumbuzo Mtileni praised:

"Well done to our Justice System for this time."

Itumeleng Ramagaga celebrated:

"Excellent sentencing."

Moraka Phooko added:

"Justice is beginning to work."

Itumeleng Leburu congratulated:

"Well done. Our system is no longer just a sound system."

Rosettenville shootout murder accused called out for asking court to sing him happy birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported that one of the men on trial for murder in the Rosettenville shooting case spent his 68th in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, 8 March.

The man decided to try his luck and make a birthday request from the court. The move landed him on the judge's wrong side.

Andrew Thobolo, the eldest among those standing trial, rose during proceedings and asked the judge if the court would sing happy birthday to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News