South Africans everywhere were swooning over a recent tweet featuring Rapulana Seiphemo and Dineo Ranaka

The two hilariously reenacted one of Generation's most iconic scenes, and the internet went crazy

People were happy to see the underrated actor back in the role that made him famous, and some were asking for more

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A wave of nostalgia swept across Mzansi after an especially funny tweet went viral. When acting legend Rapulana Seiphemo and Kaya FM radio host Dineo Ranaka acted out a scene from the hit show Generations, they got a standing ovation from Mzansi.

Rapulana Seiphemo and Dineo Ranaka give South Africa a taste of the good old days. image: @dineoranaka/@rapulanas

Source: Instagram

Rapulana's acting chops were on full display as he brought the entire South African audience back to the show's heyday. As the veteran actor showed off his talents, Mzansi could hardly hold their laughter.

Rapulana Seiphemo had the whole of South Africa applauding

In the iconic scene, Tau (Rapulana) confronts his lover about her affair. After an argument breaks out, the rest is television gold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video here:

South Africa loves the Generations Duo

The wonderful interaction between the two performers brought home to Mzansi how much they miss their former dynamic duo, Tau and Karabo.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@ProReso thought Rapulana was underrated:

"One of the greatest actors in SA -- totally underrated."

@SirMariri_ZA felt they should be compensated:

"They should pay him for this."

@Katli_07 was so impressed:

"Killed it ."

@willymosibi remembered other great scenes:

" Rapulana is a beast when it comes to acting, I just watched his role on #UNSEENnetflix . The guy is a super star."

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo set to return to ‘Generations: The Legacy' as Tau and Karabo

As it turns out, some South Africans need more than a tweet. The good news is that Rapulana may soon return to our TV screens, so those fans are in luck.

Briefly News reported that fan-favourite characters Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale would reunite on the SABC 1 soap opera Generations: The Legacy.

The special guest appearance is going to blow everyone away. The chemistry that made them a hit in the first place will surely be on display.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News