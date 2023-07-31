30 bad and cheesy dad joke memes that are hilarious in 2023

Being a father comes with different responsibilities. Among other things, a father must provide security and ensure the family's needs are met. But in all, having time with his family is paramount. This has a way of increasing the love in the family and the bond among family members. If your family plans a vacation or time out, you need some cheesy dad jokes memes to spice up the day.

A man with his wife and child playing. Photo: unsplash.com, @nextfnlevel

Some fathers rarely have time with the family because of several responsibilities they saddle and goals that must be met. Their little opportunities to be with their family must be treasured and memorable. To make them always look forward to coming home as a wife or child, decide to share some dad humour memes. It will make their day and yours.

Funny dad joke meme

You cannot overrule that dads sometimes take things a little too literally. This is one of the reasons why getting the right jokes to make them laugh can be a little challenging. Check out these dad jokes memes.

1. Daddy works with a budget

Cheesy dad joke meme. Photo: @dad.joke.memes on Instagram

Men work with a budget because they understand what they go through before making money. When tempted to have more fun and suddenly remember their stress at work, they want to cut their coats according to the available material.

2. Encourage yourself

An older man with grey hair smiles. Photo: @dad.joke.memes on Instagram

Self-encouragement is one of the best ways to eliminate unnecessary stress, especially those that come from one's environment.

3. An attempt to please all

Finding a man who is good in the kitchen is a bit challenging. That is because they have other areas of life they focus on.

4. Over-enjoyment

Dad joke meme. Photo: @dad.joke.memes on Instagram

After a man has worked hard and suddenly discovers he needs time out to enjoy himself, he might be tempted to go the extra mile.

5. Old school dad rocking well

One of the ways to get fathers' attention is to remind them of the good old days when they rocked. If you have a father who had so much fun as a youth, be ready for those interesting old stories.

6. Cutting cost

Best dad jokes memes. Photo; @dad.joke.memes on Instagram

When you have much to do but work with a meagre budget, you must assume several roles to complete the job.

Bad dad jokes memes

Joke memes have a way of connecting with people through unique photos that become instantly recognisable. If you think a dad might get offended when he receives one, his laughter will surprise you, especially if you share what he can easily relate with.

1. Everyone has their weird moments

You may think you have screwed it up because of something you did badly until you hear others' stories. Then you will know that you are not the worst man ever.

2. Selecting what you pay attention to

An older man discusses with his doctor. Photo: @netflixnmovies on Instagram

Almost immediately after a doctor tells an older man about one of his health issues, and right in front, the older man affirms the doctor's discovery by his comment.

3. Finding it hard to fix what is not right

A dart board hung on the rooftop. Photo: @dad.joke.memes on Instagram

Because daddies do not have much time, they manage a situation instead of fixing it, especially when it has little or no repercussions.

4. Let us get to work

A doctor engages a nurse in a discussion. Photo: @dad_joking on Instagram

You are lucky if you have the right man to work with in an organisation. The reason is that men sometimes have a good sense of humour and make the work environment livelier.

5. Dad is trying to help himself out

If you have an intelligent father, you can hardly beat them to it. If you want to get him to surrender, you must be more intelligent than him.

Best dad joke meme

Maintaining an atmosphere of love and affection within the home is a father's role. When you are with your family, as a man, what do you do to keep a smile on everyone's face? Check out some bad dad jokes and share them with your wife and children.

My wife is really mad at the fact that I have no sense of direction. So I packed up my stuff and right! Why don't some couples go to the gym? Because some relationships don't work out! Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field! I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised! I used to be a personal trainer. Then I gave my too weak notice. Did I tell you the time I fell in love during a backflip? I was heels over the head! If a child refuses to sleep during nap time, are they guilty of resisting rest? Why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything! Why can't you hear a psychiatrist using the bathroom? Because the 'P' is silent. People say they pick their noses, but I feel like I was just born with mine. Did you hear about the kidnapping at the playground? They woke up! Why don't some fish play the piano? You can't tuna fish! Why don't skeletons fight each other? They don't have the guts! I'm reading a book on anti-gravity. It's impossible to put down!

Corny dad jokes meme

Some printed dad joke pictures can be part of your gifts to your dad or husband. Because he does not expect it is why he will treasure the picture. Do not be surprised if he prints and puts it in a frame.

1. Clamped hams

You will hardly beat a man to any game. But that should not be surprising; you must be creative enough to make things happen at home.

2. Parenting is a dual responsibility

An old man babysits a child. Photo: @dad_joking on Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is easy for women to claim that they play more prominent roles in nurturing a child, but they sometimes forget days when fathers also have to babysit when they are busy.

3. What do you mean?

Effective communication takes place when what the speaker means is what the recipient understands the message to be.

5. Appreciate little efforts

A man feels great after doing a menial task. Photo: @dad.joke.memes on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Men do not wait to be appreciated when they do big things always. They also want others to recognise their little efforts, especially when they feel on top of the world.

Putting a smile on your dad's face can be one of the best gifts you will give him. At least, it can ease the stress he had gone through during the day. Feel free to share some dad joke memes with him, whether at work, during a family get-together party, or after the day's work.

