When is Easter 2022 in SA and how can you celebrate it?

COVID-19 brought many unprecedented changes and forced people to celebrate Easter 2021 indoors. Many looked forward to Easter 2022, hoping things would be different. This year's Easter will be celebrated differently from last year.

Life has given humans another opportunity to engage in fun activities that will help them rediscover themselves and bond with their families, friends, neighbours, and colleagues.

Easter 2022 in South Africa

The Catholic Church celebrates the Eastertide season for 50 days, from Easter Sunday to Pentecost Sunday. Each Sunday of the season is considered a Sunday of Easter, and the occasion is summed up into a single joyful feast, the Great Lord's Day.

When is Easter celebrated in South Africa?

Easter should grant you a long weekend, but most Mzansi businesses will follow the regular opening hours. Regardless, people will not ignore the celebrations.

Good Friday falls on 15th April, Easter Sunday on 17th April, and Easter Monday 2022 on 18th April.

How to celebrate Easter 2022

Here are some fun activities to engage in during Easter when you get time:

1. Make a meal and eat together

Cooking together sounds like a cliché, but trying a new recipe can spice up things at home. It can also help you learn about the strengths and liking of your fellow family members. If you are distances apart, do this via a video call to kill the loneliness and create unforgettable memories.

2. Play games

Another brilliant idea for having a fascinating Easter 2022 weekend is playing virtual games. Pick educative and engaging games like scrabble, jigsaw puzzles, monopoly, etc.

3. Watch a movie together

If you have high-speed internet, stream educative movies for the weekend. Your children will love Easter movies and films about Bible stories.

4. Create a playlist to listen to

The music lovers in your family will love to listen to trending music that sparks into the atmosphere. Dance to your hearts' content and have small prizes for the winners such as a packet of chocolates.

5. Engage in a craft competition

Make Easter 2022's weekend an adventure by engaging in crafts work to your leisure activities. For example, decorate Easter eggs, mould pots, and draw on canvases.

6. Read educational material about Easter

Read Easter literature or the Bible to learn more about the reason for the season. After that, have a short question and answer session towards the end to test your children's understanding of Easter.

What do we celebrate on the Easter holiday?

The season marks the culmination of the Passion of Jesus that comes after Lent. It is marked to commemorate the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

Is the stock market closed on Good Friday and Easter 2022?

The stock market will close on Good Friday, 15th April, and resume on Monday, 18th April, because investors will take a three-day (or three-and-a-half-day) holiday weekend.

Why does the date of Easter change every year?

Easter dates change regularly because the days the Paschal full moon appears vary with the time zones. The occasion can be in March in one year and April in another.

Look for new experiences during the Easter 2022 weekend. There are many mesmerising activities to engage in. Some of these activities do not need money, and you can always cost-share with family or friends.

