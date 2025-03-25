A customer left the hairstylist frustrated after waiting until halfway through her cornrows to reject the style

The video shared on TikTok, showed the woman complaining that she did not want an Alicia Keys look

Social media users were divided, with some defending the stylist while others said customers had the right to change their minds

A hairstylist was shocked when a customer who was sitting in front of a mirror told her to take off plaits halfway. Image: @tracyhairstudio8

A woman caused a stir at the salon after rejecting her hairstyle when it was already halfway done. She told the hairdresser she was unhappy with the detail on her plaits insisting she takes them off.

The encounter was recorded and shared under the TikTok handle @tracyhairstudio8, reaching 538K views, 23.9K likes and nearly 1.9K comments from social media users who had mixed views.

Salon drama as the client rejects hairstyle

The video shows a stylist working on a customer's hair, creating intricate cornrows with zig-zag details. Halfway through, the client complained that it was not the style she wanted, adding that she thought it would come together nicely as she added more rows, but it didn't.

The stylish, visibly frustrated, calls other people at the salon to look at the hairstyle, asking if there was anything wrong with it. The woman remains adamant, insisting she won't take the hairstyle even after hearing the stylist complain of a hangover.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shared mixed views on the matter

Social media users flooded the comment section sharing different views. Some felt the woman was unfair for waiting so long to speak up, arguing that she should still pay for wasting the stylists' time and for her effort. Others believed that customers should be able to reject a style they're unhappy with.

Many defended the stylist, saying business owners must deal with all kinds of clients, while some agreed that the hairstyle was outdated and not nice.

A woman told a hairdresser to take off plaits she wasn't happy with saying she looked like Alicia Keys. Image: @tracyhairstudio8

User @Zizo Izibusiso detailed:

"As a salon owner, I say the customer is right. She was trusting the process but uyayibona ayiyo tu (she can see that's not it). Sometimes funeke uqhaqhe (you have to undo) the whole head."

User @Nsibz added:

"But honestly, the client is so unfair, she could have told her on the 2nd or 3rd line at least."

User @nobuhlemthethwa814 said:

"I'm a hairdresser I would have left her like that, aziqaqe yena (she would have taken them off herself). And carry on with another customer cause ukweyisa lokhu akwenzayo (she's being disrespectful). First line bekumele (she was supposed to) complain lapho ke mxm."

User @Ak47 commented:

"But she doesn't like it, she has the right to change her mind 😏."

User @Moloi Mamoya shared:

"Some people are bullies though."

User @Joy🇿🇦 added:

"You know, there are times when I leave the salon not pleased but after a day or two the hairstyle grows on me. I think she should have given it a day😐."

