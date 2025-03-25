A viral video shows a woman displaying her dramatic skin transformation after using bleaching cream, with her current complexion contrasting sharply with previous footage

The content creator expressed insecurity in the video caption, wondering if her partner would still find her attractive if she stopped using skin-lightening products

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, with some questioning the practice of changing one's appearance for a relationship, while others shared their own experiences

A woman shared a clip showing what she looked like before and after using skin brightening creams. Images: AleksandarNakic/Getty Images and Mizina/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One video has ignited discussions on beauty standards, self-acceptance, and the societal pressures some women face regarding their appearance. Shared by content creator @Radivascosmetics, the clip not only showcases the physical transformation resulting from skin-bleaching cream but also highlights the deeper emotional insecurities that often accompany such practices.

The video showcases the woman’s striking transformation, contrasting her previous appearance, marked by hyperpigmentation, redness, and an uneven skin tone, with her current fair, glowing complexion. While the physical change is evident, it’s her caption that truly caught viewers’ attention:

"If I stop using bleaching cream, will he still like me?"

This vulnerable question sheds light on the emotional struggles behind skin-lightening practices, suggesting she fears that her altered appearance is necessary to sustain her relationship.

Beauty standards and relationships

Skin lightening creams usually work by decreasing the body's production of melanin, the natural pigment that gives skin its colour. Common ingredients include hydroquinone, vitamin C, glycolic acid, and retinoids. These components either reduce melanocyte activity, provide antioxidant effects, exfoliate dead skin cells, or increase skin cell turnover to achieve a lighter appearance.

The video highlights the ongoing conversation about the pressures some women face to alter their natural appearance in order to fit societal beauty standards or maintain relationships. Skin-lightening practices are deeply rooted in colourism—a global issue where lighter skin tones are often favoured over darker ones, affecting personal, professional, and social perceptions.

Some individuals use skin-brightening products for specific dermatological concerns such as melasma, age spots, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from acne, while others turn to them due to societal pressures.

A woman shared a clip showing why she decided to never stop using skin brightening products, leaving Mzansi concerned. Images: @Radivascosmetics

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from viewers

@Lizza Lizza questioned changing oneself for a relationship:

"Yooh! All because of a man. Yoh, they can go through hell. Do men go through this kind of process to impress us?"

@Zodwa Ndlovu shared her experience:

"No, but the skin is trying to get back to normal. So, these are the effects you'll have along the journey, but everything will be okay after the skin repairs 🔥❤️ I also went through a similar situation😢"

@Zukiswa Gqoloza noticed a physical change:

"Without bleaching, you have dimples. With bleach, they're gone?"

@Sis Monica Lofton offered encouragement:

"Who cares? You are beautiful without the colour of the coloniser. Your face has character and the cutest dimples. You're a doll... And don't even know it 😭"

