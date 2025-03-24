A woman shared her humorous reality check about pregnancy expectations versus reality in a video that contrasts her glamorous pre-pregnancy look with her natural appearance

@ujjustkidding posted the clip showing the drastic transformation from stylish outfits, perfectly styled hair weaves, and full makeup to a more casual, low-maintenance appearance

Social media users had mixed reactions with some claiming it wasn't pregnancy but simply her natural look without makeup and weave

A woman's comparison of her pre-pregnancy glamour to her more natural pregnant appearance has sparked conversation online about beauty standards and expectations.

Content creator @ujjustkidding shared a video revealing the stark contrast between the woman's polished pre-pregnancy appearance and her more relaxed look while carrying her child. The clip begins with scenes captioned:

"POV: 'I will be beautiful when I'm pregnant."

They show the woman with impeccable makeup, stylish outfits, and perfectly styled hair weaves framing her face. The video then transitions to scenes of the woman showing segments where she appears without makeup, without weaves, and visibly looking more tired—highlighting the reality many women face during pregnancy.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Beauty expectations and pregnancy reality

Pregnancy brings significant changes to a woman's body beyond just the growing bump. Hormonal fluctuations can affect skin, hair texture, and energy levels, making elaborate beauty routines difficult to maintain.

Many women report experiencing pregnancy glow—a term often used to describe the natural radiance some women develop due to increased blood circulation and oil production. However, the reality for many pregnant women includes dealing with skin changes, swelling, fatigue, and simply having less time and energy for extensive beauty routines.

Social media reactions

The video sparked a variety of reactions, with some viewers being critical while others offered support:

@Sibusiso Dlamini commented bluntly:

"It's not pregnancy. That's how you look without makeup and filters. Plus fake hair. That's the real you and what we see every day."

@Nomcebo Amanda Mhlongo Ntanzi remained supportive:

"She's still beautiful though♥️🤷‍♀️My opinion."

@Kuhle Mabuza Dlamini offered simple advice:

"Just do your hair and bath🙄"

@Mahlori Mathebula joked:

"Where is she? I don't see her, did she get pregnant because I am seeing her sister here."

@Rudi Cube analyzed her choices:

"First mistake was removing the weave. Secondly, never play with bees, they sting."

@Mqhele Shabangu suggested:

"I think they should do the challenge with makeup on both sides🤷🏿‍♀️🤣🤣"

