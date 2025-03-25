A video shared on social media shows a woman confidently entering and exiting a local tavern while dressed in nothing but a white towel wrapped around her body

Content creator @bonganiprince.mokoena captured the unusual scene where patrons stopped their activities to stare at the woman who appeared completely unbothered by the attention

Netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many expressing disappointment about the lady's lack of self-respect, questioning if this represents a new trend

One man posted a clip of a woman entering and leaving a local tavern with nothing but a white towel on. Images: MangoStar_Studio/Getty Images and David Lees/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A video of a woman casually strolling into a tavern wearing nothing but a towel has left South Africans both amused and concerned. Content creator @bonganiprince.mokoena shared the eyebrow-raising footage on his Facebook page, capturing the reactions of stunned patrons as the woman confidently went about her business.

In the viral video, two women can be seen entering a busy local tavern, immediately drawing attention from everyone inside. While one woman wore white tights and a sports bra, her companion made the more dramatic fashion statement by arriving wrapped in just a white towel secured around her body. The pair seemed completely unfazed by the stares they received as they made their way through the establishment.

Patrons visibly stopped their conversations and drinking to watch the unusual scene unfold. The woman in a towel and her friend casually purchased their items before leaving the tavern, with the camera following them as they exited. Throughout the entire encounter, the woman maintained her composure, showing no signs of embarrassment or acknowledging that her attire might be inappropriate for a public setting.

The video has sparked a conversation about standards of decency in public spaces, with many viewers expressing their disapproval in the comments section. Some questioned whether this was a new fashion trend, while others worried about declining social standards.

Questions of public decency

The incident raises concerns about changing attitudes toward modesty and self-presentation in public spaces. While fashion norms have evolved significantly over time, arriving at a local tavern dressed in a bath towel crosses boundaries that many South Africans still view as important.

Public decency advocates argue that dressing appropriately is not about rigid rules but about self-respect and consideration for shared social spaces. While personal expression is valuable, context matters, and certain environments call for attire that aligns with cultural expectations of respect and decorum.

Research also highlights the psychological effects of clothing choices. Studies suggest that wearing revealing clothing in inappropriate settings can increase feelings of self-objectification and body dissatisfaction. This perspective shifts the conversation around modesty away from external judgment and instead emphasizes self-perception and personal dignity beyond physical appearance.

A woman was seen entering and leaving a tavern with nothing but a towel on. Images: @bonganiprince.mokoena

Source: Facebook

South Africans react with disbelief

@Evodi Kholla offered a funny explanation:

"Her friends told her that they were wearing all white, so unfortunately, the only white thing that she had was a towel."

@Lenah Deekay questioned:

"Why, what happened to respect, humanity, and dignity?"

@Abigail Mamputa joked:

"Some girls forget to take medication 🤞"

@Kaykay Sitalele made a celebrity comparison:

"Doja cat was wearing a Balenciaga towel at the red carpet... You got to wear a Pep towel at the tavern🤣🤣🤣"

@Unnatural Newsreader expressed concern:

"Some psych eval needed here. My eyes are deceiving me."

@Usher September simply asked:

"New fashion?"

@Mashego Blessing Tshegofatso lamented:

"Yah ai! People are losing self-respect bit by bit, tjoo! 😮"

@Mmabatho SK shared a personal experience:

"I saw this at some place my colleague suggested after work and I refused to go in 😮 Some women have lost it, straight 🤞"

