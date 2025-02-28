“Looks Like a Ritualist’s Room”: SA Unimpressed With Young Woman’s Old-Looking Room
- A young local woman took to a well-known Facebook group to share with its members a few pictures of her living space
- The walls in her sleeping area had white curtains and sheets draped on them, and spherical objects placed on her bed
- A few members of the online community headed to the comment section in confusion and shared how they didn't like the interior design
It is not unusual to see someone show pride in their home by posting photos of it on social media. However, what is common on the internet is people giving their opinions, which may often not align with what one hopes for, possibly dashing their spirits.
Woman shows home's interior
On the popular Facebook group 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen,' which has nearly four million members, a young woman named Maguie Layonne proudly shared pictures of her living space.
She showed off her room which had its walls covered with white sheets and curtains. Her bed had numerous white, sphere-like objects on top, with her TV and speakers placed on a wooden cupboard against the wall.
Another picture showed the couch, which had a few fluffy pillows on top.
Maguie proudly shared in her post's caption:
"My little room. It's not luxurious, but I live inside."
Take a look at the Facebook pictures below:
People critique woman's room
The pictures of the woman's room had several social media users taking to the comment section to share their thoughts about the interior of her living space. While some people wondered about the decor, others felt the designs didn't match her aesthetic, based on the picture she shared of herself.
Muhle Muhle stated their opinion in the comments, writing:
"It looks like something in the old movies."
Lorraine Matebesi had a different idea and said:
"It looks like a ritualist's room."
Nomzamo Ka Ngoza told the online community:
"I thought it was traditional wedding decor."
Masego Brown disapproved of the decor and said to Maguie:
"It is a big no, girl. You are still young. You can do better than that."
Liness K Mwaba added in the post's comment section:
"I watch too many Nigerian movies. It's giving shrine vibes."
Kayline Myre, who had the same thought, noted with a laugh:
"It looks like a village chamber that belongs to the king in Nigerian movies."
Valentinechinaza Lambert was one of the few who thought the room looked decent. They wrote:
"Beautiful home."
