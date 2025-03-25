A woman shared a heartbreaking TikTok video about the first time her ex-husband became violent

She described being told to get out of the car and walk home before getting home and experiencing her worst nightmare in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comments with their own stories, while others urged victims to leave abusive relationships

A woman's painful account of domestic violence left Mznasi emotional. Shared how her ex-husband first laid hands on her something that escalated over time.

The lady, TikTok user @zahmthethwaoriginal, posted the moving video, on the video streaming platform, drawing 158K views, and many comments from social media users who were deeply touched by her story.

Woman shares painful first abuse experience

The woman recalled an evening when she and her ex were in a car. He had something to drink and asked her to drive, but she was too nervous as she was new at driving. Frustrated, he told her to get out of the car and walk home. As she was walking an older man saw her and offered her a lift, dropping her at their estate entrance.

When her husband arrived home he accused her of cheating asking how she got home before him when she walked. He tried to hit her but she ran and locked herself in their bedroom. He made attempts to break into the bedroom and when she tried to run out he grabbed her and started hitting her, but later apologised and told her not to tell anyone.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi women share their own stories

Social media users were heartbroken by the lady's story. The post attracted many comments from women who shared their own experiences with abusive partners. Some admitted they were stuck in similar situations, afraid to leave.

Men in the comments condemned the abuser, calling him a coward. Others encouraged victims to seek help and leave dangerous situations before it was too late.

User @Cynthia🥰🥰 said:

"😭 I wish I could be strong to share my story one day, you."

User @user113031361144896 confessed:

"Currently, kwi abusive relationship. I am scared for my life."

User @okaMaSompisi shared:

"And I can relate. I no longer celebrate Women's day ngoba yilona usuku engashaywa ngalo (because it is the day I got beaten up) for the first time. 🥺."

User @Macingwane said:

"Igwala (he's a coward) this guy. Men who hits abantu besfazane (women) have no peace within themselves, they bring misery to your life."

User @lande.lande added:

"What makes me sad is to think that, while relaxing somewhere, there is one woman who is desperately fighting off an attack from one closest to her😭."

User @Lindaba commented:

"Ow marn sisi sorry my love♥️🥹You’re so beautiful thank you for choosing yourself at the end🌸♥️."

