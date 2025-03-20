A stunning young lady shared her touching journey to purchasing her brand-new car

The TikTok video went viral on social media leaving many in awe of the hun's sleek vehicle

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section gushing over the babe's whip

A lady is making waves in South Africa after she shared her joyous milestone of purchasing her very own car.

A young lady showed off how she bought her brand-new R329k car in a TikTok video. Image: @omodagirl

Source: TikTok

Young woman celebrates buying a R329k car

The video of the hun's achievement was posted by @omodagirl on TikTok which has since gone viral on social media.

In the footage the woman who has been saving diligently for months detailed the hard work and sacrifices she made to reach this point. From budgeting carefully to setting aside a portion of her income each month, the woman's determination and discipline have finally led her to drive away in her dream car.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok @omodagirl simply said:

"Small girl, big cars."

The lady's success story resonates deeply with many South Africans, especially young people who are working towards achieving similar personal and financial goals. Through her journey, she has proven that with patience and focus, big dreams can indeed become a reality.

In the video shared on TikTok, where one can see the woman's excitement as she unwrapped her new vehicle, which quickly went viral, earning thousands of likes and comments from her supportive netizens left peeps in awe.

Watch the heartwarming moment of the hun's receiving her car below:

SA claps for the woman on her achievement

Many South Africans headed to the comments section to congratulate the lady on her accomplishment, with some even sharing their own stories of working towards their goals. The post not only inspired those who dream of owning a car but also sparked conversations around financial independence and the importance of planning for big goals.

Christeline Basson said:

"Congratulations... safe kilometres how much is the installment?"

User5508328869504 expressed:

"Small Girl, Big God. Congratulations stranger."

Lulo Msimango wrote:

"Congratulations to her."

Tshepo Kekana shared:

"Congratulations is in order madam."

user252286161226 stated:

"Congratulations cc happy and safe driving."

Keamogetse simply said:

"Congratulations baby girl, nice car. Please vote for Uyanda bbm, he’s from the village."

TSITSILA raved over the young hun's achievement saying:

"Small girl big God."

Thulleemambelengu replied:

"Wow congratulations dear can you please plug who did your flowers."

Fikilemotloung0 wished the woman well saying:

"Congratulations may the God Lord remember me as well amen."

Mom-Mhluri commented:

"All gals should win. safe travels, please blink twice should we drive past."

A woman celebrated buying a R329k car in a TikTok video that left SA inspired. Image: @omodagirl

Source: TikTok

South African women flex their cars

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements. One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

A woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News