Convicted murderer Rassie Nkuna was able to buy vehicles while serving time in prison for cash-in-transit heists. Image: @SowetanLIVE

South Africans are in disbelief over just how easy some prisoners have it behind bars.

Social media users slammed the justice system after it was reported that a convicted murderer was able to purchase vehicles and build a house while behind bars.

Rassie Nkuna, a convicted cash-in-transit robber and murderer, admitted to using money from his heists to do business while in prison.

Convicted murderer buys vehicles, builds house

During investigations into negligence by Correctional Service officials when handling his case, Nkuna told investigators that he was still able to conduct his business behind bars.

The report into the negligence revealed that Nkuna he had access to a phone and used money he made from heists to still make purchases in the outside world.

"He stated that when he was in prison, he used the money he got from the heist to build a house in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga and bought two cars, a BMW 1-series and a Land Cruiser," the report said.

He reportedly purchased the vehicles on Facebook's marketplace platform while in prison.

Nkuna was arrested twice for a cash-in-transit heist committed between 2016 and 2017. He was granted parole in January 2022, even though he was classified as a high-risk offender.

Nkuna went from robber to murderer

Following his release on parole, Nkuna went on a killing spree, allegedly killing six people. He was also linked to the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee.

The murder charges for that case were provisionally withdrawn, but he did confess to killing two women in May 2022. Nkuna is currently serving a life sentence for the murders.

South Africans slam justice system

South Africans were not impressed with the justice system, asking how a criminal was allowed to conduct business behind bars and also why he was given parole in the first place.

Matome Mathekga said:

"Our justice and criminal system is a pathetic joke. Those in charge should just resign. I mean, what is this? Even the banks, how did they not pick it up?"

Baloyi Themba joked:

"And me, I can't even afford a bicycle while I'm outside."

Emile Mohare added:

"Money rules. With that kind of money, you can afford to pay warders their salaries, and they can do whatever you want. This is the state of affairs under the ANC. Crime is legal."

Melvin K Maleke stated:

"Crime pays in South Africa."

Kgaugelo Chuene said:

"Meaning Correctional Services is not for correcting people."

Mfoka Mshibe stated:

"He used proceeds of the crime. The State must confiscate it."

