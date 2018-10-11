120+ birthday wishes for a friend: Best wishes, messages, and quotes

Tear-jerking birthday wishes for a friend make them feel loved and valued. Convey the genuine prosperity and long life thoughts you have been having towards your best friend in a simple message. Find the cutest birthday wishes for a friend you cherish from this collection of messages and quotes.

People forget words but will never forget how you made them feel. Therefore, the best approach for writing a best friend's birthday wish is tapping into your heart. It will help you create a simple but unforgettable message for them.

Happy birthday messages for a friend

Do not brainstorm how to write a happy birthday message to a friend or a thousand ways of celebrating your friend's big day if time is not on your hand. Since many options might confuse you, choose unique birthday wishes for a friend you treasure online and consider other things later.

Cute birthday wishes for a best friend

You might want to do everything your friend's day extra memorable. One way of achieving this is by presenting them with a birthday at the cocktail party, birthday party, dinner or any other event you have planned for them. Here are some beautiful wishes to write on the card.

I am sure you feel pretty lucky to have such a stubborn friend. Aluta continua. Happy birthday, BFF. Take this wise piece of advice from me and thank me later. The candles should not match your year. Instead, each candle should represent a decade of your life. Otherwise, the house will catch fire. Happy birthday, dear. Ignore my advice at your own risk! We have been friends for so long that I cannot figure out who is the bad influence on the other. I guess we love trouble, and trouble loves us more. HBD, BFF. Getting older is inevitable, but growing up is a choice! HBD, to the biggest kid I know. Happy birthday to the one who keeps my dirtiest secrets. Happy birthday to my Wikipedia, google, and encyclopedia. I would give the world to be as intelligent as you, buddy. Cheers to more beautiful memories together, even though you always land me into trouble. Happy birthday, my friend. Sending you an abundance of love, best friend, or should also book the usual ambulance. Things get messy when we party with liquor, and I cannot take chances. Happy birthday, dear. Today should be a national holiday because it is my BFF's birthday. I should initiate a petition to the highest court on the land. I am so proud of you that I cannot stop inviting everyone to your big day's bash. I know the house will be small, but we will fit in. Slims guests will sit on the laps of fat ones.

Funny wishes for birthday for a best friend

Since not all human beings are blessed with poetic talents, do not stress yourself over birthday messages your best friend will love. Be assured that these wishes will make them shed tears of laughter:

Without you, my therapy bills would have thrown me into bankruptcy! Happy birthday to my private therapist. You are one year closer to getting all those senior citizen bonuses! I hope you send me some because my bank account's balance is always lower than my age. Here is to another year of our ridiculous shenanigans! What would I do without your madness? I swear that it cures my depression. Happy birthday, crazy one. You know that the only reason I celebrate your birthdays is because of free cake! HBD, dear. I am bringing fire extinguishers to help you blow out all those candles. Be glad you have such a thoughtful friend. HBD, BFF. Don't worry; the grey hairs are wisdom highlights. You must be extremely wise. I am insane for effortlessly enduring your craziness, especially your poor taste of wine! HBD, best friend. Happy birthday, best friend. I hope you won't need a present when my presence is in the house. I must be dreaming, for I know you better. I am confident that having both sounds better. So make room because gifts and I are going to your place. May all your birthday wishes come true, except for the illegal ones. We are getting old, but who is counting? You will forever be my sweet-16 bestie. On second thought, I am counting, babe, but only our enemies' ages.

Simple birthday wishes for a friend

Write on a gift card an emotional happy birthday message for a friend you grew up with. Your friend will appreciate you for taking making something special for them. Here are some deep birthday messages to write on that card:

Whoever doubted our friendship must be disappointed to see us hit the fifteenth year. Have a blast, my friend. Today marks the beginning of a new year. Celebrate to the fullest and receive my warm birthday wish. Happy birthday, my friend. It is the perfect day for you to receive all the love and kindness you've shared with me. Wishing you a great birthday, buddy! If you are getting old, I am too! Ageing together feels awesome. Happy birthday, my friend. Get ready for a new year that will take you to the next level in life. Enjoy the ride. Happy birthday to my forever young buddy! We should sip your favourite drink and celebrate as if this is your first birthday. Happy birthday to the most genuine person I know. May lady luck visit your home daily. I hope you are treated like the queen, my friend. Happy born day. Diamonds are not a girl’s best friend. My best friends are my diamonds! Sweet birthday, baby girl. May you get all of your birthday wishes this year. Your age is only the number of years the world has enjoyed our presence. There are more to come! Happy birthday, my friend. Cheers to the nights that turned into mornings and the friend who became family. Happy birthday, sweetie. Everyone around you knows you as a gift to humanity, and you deserve nothing short of happiness. Cheerful birthday, my friend. Enjoy! You suck at ageing! Can you try to look older?

Thoughtful birthday quotes for a best friend

Celebrating your friend's birthday is one way of cementing your friendship. Never lose that person who has been your ride or die unless the situation is too sour for you to maintain your friendship. On that note, trust that these wise birthday quotes will strengthen your bond.

We should celebrate that we made it through happier and healthier every year. - Ellen DeGeneres The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. - Oprah Winfrey I believe that no matter what condition you are in, when someone close to your heart remembers your birthday and wishes you a happy birthday, you feel happy. - A Singla No wise man ever wished to be younger. - Jonathan Swift I am long on ideas but short on time. I expect to live to be only about a hundred. - Thomas Edison Don't regret another birthday; the good news is that you are alive and can celebrate it. - Catherine Pulsifer Wisdom doesn't necessarily come with age. Sometimes age shows up all by itself. - Tom Wilson A birthday is like a new year, and my wish for you is a great year full of happiness and sunshine. - Catherine Pulsifer To me, a birthday means celebrating the presence of an individual in our lives. - Meena Bajaj A birth date is a reminder to celebrate and update life. - Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words Life isn't about your age. Life is about living. So when your birthday comes, be thankful for the year that has just passed and anticipate what the coming year will bring with a happy heart. - Catherine Pulsifer Today is the oldest you have been and the youngest you will ever be. Make the most of it. - Nicky Gumbel In other words, live vicariously, beautifully, and excitingly, discover, love, dare and act as there is nothing to lose. - Andy Hertz, Life, The Best Birthday Gift Our hope this year, for you, my dear, is a year of happiness and joy. May the coming year bring all you dream of and more. - Catherine Pulsifer Don't just count your years; make your years count. - George Meredith

Meaningful birthday message for your best friend

When sitting down with a blank birthday greeting card with a pen in your hand but lack words to write on it. It is normal for people to encounter writer’s block in such situations. Hence, here are a few words for you to use:

Every incredible person has cool friends but the coolest best friend. Happy birthday! Your bestie will give awful singers, those with fake smiles, and people who like giving you awkward stares the front seats at the party, for they must witness God's blessings upon you, uninterrupted. See you at the bash tonight, dear. Happy birthday. You are making a beautiful life for yourself; enjoy it, especially today. Happy birthday, my friend. Wishing you 24 hours of joy, though you deserve a lifetime of it. Happiness is witnessing your best friend growing up with you. HBD, dear. How many birthdays have we spent together now? I guess you are officially stuck with me. Count your blessings, not your wrinkles. I can pay for your facelift, anyway. That is after robbing the bank. Do not forget your husky voice and awkward smile when we are singing you a happy birthday song! Happy birthday to my irreplaceable bestie. Don't think of it as ageing. It is refinement and classic transformation. Hello to a new year with an even better YOU! Have the sweetest birthday. Life is more fun with you around. May this be a memorable birthday. Happy birthday to my intelligent, handsome, and charismatic person. Birthday calories don’t count, so the next drink is on me. Here is to more life, love, and adventures with you. Have a blast.

Touching birthday message to a best friend

The birthday honoree knows you love and appreciate them but will feel it more when you do something special on their big day. Here are some great birthday wishes to write on your gifts, old pictures, and other things you would love to give the birthday boy or girl.

Happy birthday, my friend. I count you among my most precious blessings on such a date of every year. It took you 30 years to look this good! Happy birthday. Believe that the best is yet to come. Enjoy today as you get older and look forward to a bright future. Forget about the New Year. Birthdays present new chances to start afresh. Therefore, set new goals and pursue inspiring endeavours. May you have fantastic days ahead. Distance is nothing to a BFF who means everything to me. It will not stop me from saying, "happy birthday! Happy birthday to this dime in her prime. Cheers to another 365 days. Make this year your best as you become the source of inspiration for the people in your world. I thought you get finer and wiser with age, but there is always next year. It is your birthday; celebrate it your way. Seize every moment of the day and have fun. Happy birthday, my friend. Here is my annual reminder that there is no one like you. May you have the best of birthdays.

Unique happy birthday messages for a best friend

Birthdays are meant to be full of laughter and merriment. Moreover, it does not hurt to remind your friends that you value them and be assured that they are looking forwards to your inspirational birthday wishes.

Is this the year you decided you were too old for gifts? I hope so! Happiest birthday, girl. Let the awful singing begin as weird gifts fill your house! HBD, girl. I have many friends but only one best friend because you taught me the difference between the two; happy birthday, buddy. Time flies when you have the right people in your life. I cannot believe we have reached this age! Happy birthday to us, buddy. You are like a brother to me. Cheers to more birthdays ahead. Can't keep calm, it's my partner in crime's birthday! I hope we will not land in jail for making this your best birthday ever. Happy birthday to my favourite person! Let us ban alcohol from the party since we both know what it does to us! Tomorrow is a working day, bestie. Or should we take the risk? We can survive homelessness and unemployment. Happy birthday to the baddest chick I know! It takes one to know one. You deserve all the cake and a vacation, so treat yourself. Happy birthday! I am glad I have someone to call my true friend. Nothing should stop you from enjoying your birthday. Cake! Candles! Drinks! Presents! More drinks! You know I am excited about this. It is the only time of the year that I eat your cake without you getting upset. My goodness, you love cakes so much! Happy birthday. Don't count your years but the life you live. Happiest birthday. Due to the distance between us, I went to our favourite place, the rooftop, and shouted, "happy birthday to Emma." It felt good, and I hope you felt it. You are older today than yesterday but younger than tomorrow; happiest birthday.

Sweet birthday messages for a friend

Friends become family as time goes by, and your siblings and relatives can be your best friends. If you have such people in your life, warm their hearts with these birthday messages:

I would rather be at your birthday party than any other place. Happy birthday, my friend. I have a long list of wishes that I would love to send you, but these three are the most important ones; good health, success, and long life. Happy birthday, my friend. Do not think of reporting to work today, or I will make you not to. I will cover your shift. Enjoy your day. There is never a dull moment when you are around, but I will turn the tables around today. Allow me to spoil you, bestie. Your wish is my command. Happy birthday, my friend. Turning a year older was fun when we were under 16 but more fun now because we will spend our own money. Do you know you love to have fun more than me? That is why you are my friend in the first place. Let is party till dawn. Happy birthday, friend. The older you get, the more awesome you become. HBD, bestie. I cannot remember your birthday being boring. Let us do it our way, or text me fresh ideas that are flooding your creative mind right now. It is the beginning of a year double excitement. Today is about you. Therefore, let us celebrate it all day long. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and the future ones will have more pop and glamour.

Best happy birthday wishes for a friend

Your birthday message should not be too long to read within two minutes, no matter who your personalized birthday card recipient may be. Let it be short, sincere, and to the point. Check out these cute messages.

Celebrating your birthday is the best time of the year. May you receive tons of gifts, but more importantly, lots of warm hugs and genuine smiles! Happiest birthday. Congratulations on your past year's achievements. I believe you will accomplish this year's plans. Since you always live life to the fullest, I have no doubt you will have a very memorable birthday and a happy future. Here comes another year of fun. Happy birthday, my dear friend. Your birthdays are the best opportunity for me to appreciate your friendship. I sum up my words with this, "you are stronger than your think and more valuable than a diamond." You are a rare and precious friend. Our friendship is one of a kind. Have a splendid birthday. You always motivate and inspire me. I also have to mention that you are such a comedian. Thank you for the good memories, and I wish you a wonderful birthday. I always look forward to your birthdays because it is party after party. You live only once. Happy birthday, comrade. Teach me your ways, master! I want to look young and flow money like you on my 45th birthday. HBD, buddy. May good health, breaking records, happiness, and creating precious memories be part of your life. Happy birthday, my friend. Happy birthday to my ride or die. Love you. Celebrations look slightly different this year, but you are always the Zoom party's life. Happy birthday. I celebrate the one who guides me in difficult times. Have a blast today. Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter. Happy birthday, pal.

Bestie's birthday wishes for a best friend

Adding warm wishes to your cards is charming. Therefore add one of these birthday sentiments to it. Edit any message of your choice to suit the recipient. Make them feel amazing on their special day because what goes around comes back.

Cheers to your new year! Let's live it up. You are one of a kind and deserve everything you pray for. HBD, BFF. I hope nothing ever changes you, not even age. HBD, dear. Thanks for being my venting partner, turn-up partner, and everything else. Enjoy your day. A queen was born today, and I am delighted to be in her court. Happy birthday to my special one. Wishing you many more. Sending you positive vibes on your birthday. You make the world brighter and more bearable to everyone close to you. Happy birthday, best friend. A birthday is a new beginning, the first day of another year of new and shining tomorrow, endless possibilities, and a chance to conquer more challenges in everything you try. Happy birthday to my gorgeous friend. Can you share the secret with me, girl?

Best friend birthday wishes in a simple text

You will never realize your birthday message's impact on a friend until they respond to it. The little things you do make people happy without your knowledge. Who knows? You might be the only one who sent them a birthday wish.

I hope you know how much I love you, bestie! HBD You grew so tall in one year. I am proud of you, and happy birthday. We celebrate you! Happy birthday to that selfless and pure heart of yours. Thank you for being the most encouraging person I know. Keep shining and winning! Cheers to another year around the sun. I am grateful for the gift of friendship. Thank you for making each of my days worth living. Happiest of birthdays, dear. Birthdays come once a year, but your type of friendship comes once a lifetime. Wishing you a fantastic birthday and a remarkable year ahead. Make every day count! Wishing I could spend your birthday with you, but you are in my heart and on my mind. Please don't count the candles, but see the light they give. Happy born day, friend.

Belated happy birthday wishes for a friend

You will rarely forget your friend's birthday if you value them. Since forgetfulness is human nature, let these belated birthday wishes for a friend you adore will help you make it up to them:

The universe brought us together for a reason. We only have to find it. Happy belated birthday, pal. I hope I am not too late to say I celebrate the season of your birth. I value our long-time friendship. We have been through thick and thin. Would you forgive my lateness, buddy? Something came up, but that should not be an excuse. I hope you have a fabulous birthday! I may have missed your birthday, but I was sure that it was awesome. Your beautiful presence always lights up every room you step in. May God keep blessing your path. Happy belated birthday, friend. Happy belated birthday, dear. I feel lucky to have met such an intelligent, witty and kind human. Forgive my lateness. May showers of blessings fall upon you for the rest of your life. Happy belated birthday, BFF. May my and your guardian angels watch over you always. I am sorry for not sending this on time. Happy belated one, friend. Although I am late, I wish you divine peace and happiness your entire life. I am glad you turned a year older and wiser and wish you an overflowing fountain of love. Happy belated birthday to my best friend in the whole wide world! I regret not attending your party, but my thoughts and prayers are always with you, my friend. Happy belated one.

How can I celebrate my friend's birthday?

Here are some tips for you:

Post photos on social media, including WhatsApp status, and add cute birthday messages as captions.

Surprise her with a cake, birthday cards, flowers, or any other gift.

Buy her tickets to your favourite games.

Plan a two or three-day vacation.

Go camping, have a walk, or plan a picnic.

Have a movie night.

How do you say happy birthday to a girl bestie?

If you are not close enough to the lady you just met but hope to be close friends someday, here are ways to tell her happy birthday without making her feel weird.

Happy birthday, my Siski!

Happiest birthday, a madam!

Best wishes on your birthday, sissy!

Have a wonderful birthday, friend!

Happy birthday, pal!

Happy birthday, girl!

How do you wish a guy bestie a happy birthday?

Depending on your gender and the type of friendship you have with him, here are several ways of saying happy birthday to him without feeling awkward:

Happy birthday, my best guy friend!

Happy birthday, my man!

Happiest birthday, bestie!

Happy birthday, boss!

Hope you have a man-tastic birthday!

Happy birthday, bro!

Best birthday wishes to brother-man!

Happiest birthday, my brother from another mother!

Happy birthday, Superman!

Happy birthday, boss-man!

Happy Broth-day!

Happy birthday, schoolmate!

Happy birthday, champion!

Happy birthday, you party animal.

Happy birthday, Silver Fox!

Search for birthday wishes for a friend beforehand to avoid sending messages that might send a wrong impression. Mistakes are bound to happen when you pick birthday messages in a hurry and send them without meditating upon the words.

