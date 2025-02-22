Five families of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who perished in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been buried in Limpopo

The soldiers died during an ambush that the M23 rebels launched while capturing the Goma airport in January 2025

South Africans were shattered by their loss and prayed for the family to receive strength during difficult times

A breadwinner SANDF member was buried in Limpopo. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MASHISHIMALE, LIMPOPO — Corporal Matume Malesa's relatives mourned that they lost their breadwinner as he and four other South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were buried in Limpopo on 22 February 2025. They were part of the 14 SANDF members who were killed during an M23 ambush in January.

SANDF member buried in Mashishimale

According to SABC News, Corporal Matume Malesa, one of the members who was killed, was his family's breadwinner and the family mourned that they lost their only source of income. His fellow soldiers attended the funeral and members of the community also bade him farewell.

What happened to Malesa?

Corporal Malesa was one of the soldiers who were killed when M23 rebels ambushed the SANDF forces at Goma Airport. The SANDF was under-resourced and had run out of ammunition when the attack took place.

The SANDF forces were part of the Southern African Development Community peacekeeping deployment to the Eastern DRC, where M23 rebels are battling for the eastern region of the country. Their bodies were repatriated on 14 February after a delay.

SANDF members were buried in Limpopo. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 soldiers in 2024, political parties have called for the army to be recalled. The Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola said a withdrawal would be suicidal as they are surrounded by various rebel groups fighting alongside M23.

What you need to know about the SANDF in DRC

Presidency denies SANDF deployment is for minerals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the presidency slammed Rwandan president Paul Kagame's claims that the SANDF is deployed in the DRC to protect President CtyrilRanaphosa's mineral interests. This was after Kagame and his spokesperson slammed Ramaphosa and made the accusation.

The presidency clarified that the SANDF had been deployed as part of the SADC deployment, and has been deployed to peacekeeping missions on the continent for decades.

