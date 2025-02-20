ActionSA has officially partnered with three new parties as part of its plans to unite smaller parties under one umbrella

Herman Mashaba's party now has 39 new councillors as a result of their partnerships with other political parties

South Africans joked about ActionSA's recent partnerships, saying that they were still a small party themselves

ActionSA has partnered with three Limpopo parties as part of its plans to unite smaller parties under one umbrella, but South Africans are not impressed. Image: @Action4SA

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

LIMPOPO - While the Government of National Unity (GNU) members continue to squabble, ActionSA is working on uniting smaller parties under The Big Green Umbrella.

That’s the message from National Chairperson Michael Beaumont as the party announced that it had welcomed new members to the organisation on 20 February 2025.

Herman Mashaba’s party has been building towards the 2026 Local Government Elections by uniting with smaller parties under the ActionSA banner, gaining 39 new councillors as a result.

ActionSA partners with 3 Limpopo parties

At a special press conference held in Polokwane, the party officially welcomed three new Limpopo parties under its umbrella.

The Capricorn Independent Community Activists Forum (CICAF), Magoshi Swaranang Movement, and Democratic Union Party (DUP) are all now members of ActionSA.

The CICAF brings with it two councillors, one in the Polokwane Municipality, and one from the Molemolle Municipality.

The Magoshi Swaranang Movement have added three councillors to ActionSA’s ranks, with two serving in the Lepelle Nkumpi Municipality, with one in the Polokwane Municipality.

The councillors will all have dual membership until the Local Government Elections next year when they will solely represent ActionSA.

Mashaba wants Green Umbrella to become unstoppable

While reflecting on the achievement of bringing new blood to the organisation, Mashaba said they were working together for the betterment of all communities.

“Over the next year or so, as we prepare for the 2026 Local Government Elections, we must continue to grow our reach through the Green Umbrella and bring more small parties into our fold and growing family,” he said.

He added that this must be done to ensure the improvement of lives for all communities, no matter where they were based.

“The Green Umbrella must be unstoppable,” he concluded.

ActionSA held a special press conference to announce it partnership with three new parties. Image: @Action4SA

Source: Twitter

South Africans joke about ActionSA’s moves

While the party is proud of its growth, many social media users joked about how they were partnering with small organisations with not a lot of reach.

@BurgerRoux sarcastically stated:

“Wow, well done. So, you have increased your followers from 1000 to 2000?”

@tsheole15 said:

“With 2%, you are a small party yourself.”

@MadDuck68317982 added:

“You need to get the contact details of Rent-a-crowd from Julius.”

@Vikesh666 asked:

“Just two taxi loads given disused shirts?”

@UKahts joked:

“I see all the ASA supporters in Limpopo are there. All 25 of them😁.”

@karlvanheerden1 stated:

“What? All 10 of them?😂”

@RaygunsRevenge2 said:

“Just enough people for a soccer match.”

ActionSA merges with Forum for Service Delivery

Briefly News reported that ActionSA has merged with the Forum for Service Delivery to create a stronger political force.

On 15 January 2025, Mashaba's party announced that it was merging with Dr Mbahare Johannes Kekana movement.

The Forum for Service Delivery was founded in 2015 and boasts 38 councillors and structures in six provinces.

Source: Briefly News