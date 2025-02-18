Lerato Maloka from the African National Congress (ANC) was elected as the mayor of the Sedibeng District Municipality

Maloka was ousted from the Executive Mayor post after the Democratic Alliance brought forward a Motion of No Confidence

South Africans are questioning who was bribed to change their vote in order for Maloka to be re-elected to the mayoral post

South Africans are amazed that Lerato Maloka was re-elected as the Sedibeng District Municipality mayor three weeks after she was removed from the post. Image: Bafana Maduna (Facebook)/ Alberto Case

GAUTENG - Councillor Lerato Maloka has been elected as the new mayor of the Sedibeng District Municipality, three weeks after she was ousted from the very same post.

The African National Congress (ANC) member was elected as the new Executive Mayor on 18 February 2025, beating Prudence Hlanyane from the Democratic Alliance (DA). Maloka received 25 votes in her favour while 24 votes went against her.

Maloka re-elected after being ousted from the post

Maloka’s election has come as a surprise to many, as she was initially removed from the post through a Motion of No Confidence.

The DA-sponsored motion passed with 26 votes, with 21 voting against it. During the meeting to appoint a new mayor, only 24 people opposed her appointment, meaning that some councillors who voted for the no-confidence vote changed their minds in the past three weeks.

At the time of her original removal on 29 January 2025, the DA said that finally they were rid of the ineffective, and problematic Maloka. The Economic Freedom Fighters also celebrated her removal from the post.

South Africans amazed by Maloka’s return

The news that Maloka was named as the new mayor left many dumbfounded, as they questioned who was paid off to change their vote.

Lindi Maree said:

“Probably bribed the members who didn't vote previously to do so this time. Now she is going to make sure she lines her pockets.”

Trish Van Nierop added:

“Unbelievable. I wonder whose palms were greased in the last three weeks. 😡”

Andre Edwards stated:

What a circus. She is just going to steal more.”

Elicia Conradie exclaimed:

“What a joke. Money talks.”

Boitumelo Mantshebe Thomas asked:

“How does this vote of no confidence work? What's the point of going through with it, only for the very same person to be nominated again? Lastly isn't she supposed to step down until those allegations made against her, are investigated?”

Maloka refuses to drive the mayoral vehicle

On 19 March 2022, it was reported that Sedibeng Mayor Maloka allegedly refused to drive the Mercedes Benz purchased for official use.

According to a parliamentary answer to a question submitted by the DA, the mayor had several objections to the R700 000 luxury vehicle.

Briefly News noted that the colour had been changed but Maloka still had concerns over the procurement of the vehicle and refused to drive it.

