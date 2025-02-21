A whole US acting legend Will Smith listens to and likes Tyla's music but not only that, he also gives her flowers

While on a live stream, Will Smith said Tyla is the first real pop star to come out of Africa

Her fans, the Tygers are going crazy over this co-sign, saying Tyla deserve all of the praise and more

Will Smith said Tyla is the first African pop star. Image: Jim Spellman/Faysal Hassan

Tyla is definitely on everybody's lips right now as she recently received praise from US actor Will Smith.

Will Smith praises Tyla in latest podcast episode

American actor Will Smith recently praised Tyla in a live-stream interview. The Emancipation star said he is currently writing music and has drawn inspiration from international music, especially African with the rise in Afrobeats. He gave a shout-out to Tyla for putting Africa on the map.

"I have been listening to a lot of world music, I love what is happening in Africa now. With Afrobeats starting to wake up right now," he said.

The host then mentioned her viral Spirit Tunnel dance at The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Will Smith said Tyla is the next best thing. Image: Michael Yarish

Will Smith then added, "I love what Tyla is doing. It is not even real to think about it in that way but she is like the first real African Pop star in that way," he said.

The Men In Black legend explains that Tyla brings something new that the world has not seen. And the fact that she comes from Africa is like a cherry on top.

"She is like a new thing that the world has not really seen. I am just loving it. I love looking at what is happening right now in the world," he concluded.

The video was posted by @tygeraccess on X:

Fans agree with Will Smith's sentiments

Of course, the Tygers are all here for what Will Smith said about Tyla, saying she is a true icon in the making. Tyla recently celebrated her first-ever billion streams for Water on Spotify.

@pawiesean noted:

"Absolutely yes and at her age a phenomenal human being. What a gem of note."

@galsen00221 shared:

"When a person sees this girl, he directly tells himself that she has potential and she releases this thing that others lack. Tyla you will always be famous."

@Briogum gushed:

"That's huge! @Tyllaaaaaaa the world is seated and watching."

@MbaliZondo16 said:

"He did not lie."

@iamndindi_ exclaimed:

"First real African pop star I know that's right!"

Tyla pretty in pink on cover of British Vogue

The world is indeed watching as Tyla recently graced the British Vogue cover for their March 2025 issue. Tyla was dubbed The New Headliner in this new edition and she opened up about how fame can be overwhelming for her.

On the cover, she was dropped in Balenciaga wearing a bright pink strapless bustier top and a black skirt. Speaking to the magazine, Tyla said she finds fame overwhelming as she misses being able to walk to the park or even order at a restaurant without being hounded by fans.

"Sometimes I even cry over it, I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando’s. The last time she tried, she went to order and they all started singing ‘Make me sweat."

Tyla cooks proudly South African meal for Vogue

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla prepared a proudly South African dish consisting of pap, boerewors and chakalaka for British Vogue.

Fans gushed when Tyla said it was her favourite meal.

