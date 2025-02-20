In her latest interview with British Vogue, Tyla unpacked the controversial topic of her race again

In June last year, Tyla trended online after social media users, particularly in the US, accused her of denying her racial identity

Speaking to Vogue, Tyla explained that she has embraced her identity as both a coloured and black woman

Tyla talks about her race again in an interview with British Vogue.

Source: Getty Images

Global music sensation Tyla has answered the controversial question about her race again. The Water hitmaker, who is British Vogue’s cover star for March, answered the question during an extensive interview with the fashion magazine.

Tyla unpacks her race for British Vogue

Tyla has had to answer whether she identifies as black or coloured, especially when she's being interviewed by international media. Her use of the word coloured sparked an intense debate online especially in the US where the word is considered a slur.

The issue came up again during her interview with British Vogue. When asked about her racial identity, Tyla lamented how people choose not to accept and understand who she is despite her numerous explanations.

“You know that even if you give the best explanation, people will still choose not to understand,” she said.

Tyla told British Vogue that she has accepted her identity. In explaining her race, Tyla said she is both coloured and black:

“But I’m at a point where I know who I am. I know I’m a Black woman and I know I’m a coloured woman as well and you can be both. And the people that care to learn, they understand now. And that’s enough for me.”

Last June, Tyla trended when she sidestepped the question about her race during an interview on an awkward interview on The Breakfast Club. While she did not respond to Charlamagne tha God’s question on what it means to be a “South African Coloured” person, Tyla addressed it on her socials.

Tyla makes African music history on Spotify

Despite these challenges, Tyla continues to make strides in her career as a musician. She recently rewrote African music history on Spotify.

Tyla recently made history on Spotify as the first solo African musician to reach one billion streams.

Source: Getty Images

Tyla became the first African solo musician to reach one billion Spotify streams with her hit song Water. Her fans congratulated her for setting the bar high for other musicians on the African continent.

Tyla cooks her favourite meal for British Vogue

In addition to unpacking the controversial issue about her race, Tyla also stepped into the British Vogue kitchen.

The Push 2 Start musician also showcased her culinary skills and cooked her favourite childhood meal for the globally acclaimed fashion magazine. Her choice of meal earned her praise from her fans.

Tyla steals hearts after 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' appearance

Briefly News recently reported how Tyla continues to charm international audiences through her down-to-earth personality.

Tyla won hearts after she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and she had the opportunity to strut the Spirit Tunnel. The internet was left with nothing but praise for Tyla.

