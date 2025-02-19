Tyla made history as the first solo African artist to reach one billion Spotify streams with her hit song Water

Fans flooded social media with praise, celebrating her global impact on African music

The Grammy-winning star continues to rise, securing major awards, brand deals, and collaborations with top artists like Gunna, Travis Scott, and Sean Paul

Grammy Award-winning South African star Tyla has achieved another fit. The star, who is undoubtedly one of the most famous singers in Mzansi, became the first solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Tyla has continued to rise. Image: Steve Eichner/Penske Media and Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times

Source: Getty Images

Tyla achieves another fit

Tyla's star has continued to shine, and we love it for her. The star has reached several milestones since her debut in the music industry. According to a recent report by @chartdata, Tyla became the first solo African artist with a song reaching one billion streams on the streaming giant Spotify. The post read:

"Tyla becomes the first African artist to have a solo song earn 1 billion streams on Spotify ("Water")."

Fans congratulate Tyla

Social media users flooded the singer's timeline with congratulatory messages. Many praised her for raising the bar high for other artists.

@WajidAli5062 said:

"Tyla's achievement is groundbreaking for African music globally."

@0xNXTLVL wrote:

"This is awesome stuff for her, man."

@ryan_mazibuko commented:

"Coz the song is literally forced on http://us.You be playing a Celine Dion album and when it finishes boom Water plays and they only need it to play for 30s to count as a stream...Anyways congratulations."

@MarumoBongani said:

"That's a great milestone big ups more life more success though I've never heard one song from her I just praise the achievement."

@galsen00221 wrote:

"I like to see them shout in the comments keep going! 😂😂😂😂She hasn’t even started yet, she’s here to remind you that she’s the best."

A look at Tyla's accolades

Tyla's achievements are too many to mention. The star has achieved much success over the past two years. The star has won several international awards, including the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video, Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist, BET Award for Best New Artist, MTV Europe Music Award for Best R&B, South African Music Award for Best Pop Album and MTV Europe Music Award for Best R&B.

The star has also performed at top events like the Victoria's Secret and Billboard Awards. Tyla has partnered with several international brands, including Stanely and Nike. The South African singer has collaborated with top stars like Gunna, Travis Scott and recently, Sean Paul.

Fans congratulated Tyla after her recent success. Image: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Tyla shows off her cooking skills

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africa has given Tyla’s cooking skills the thumbs up after she made pap, chutney and boerewors for British Vogue.

The Water hitmaker, who recently signed a Nike endorsement deal, is Vogue’s March cover star. Tyla recently put her culinary skills to the test for the fashion magazine. The Push 2 Start singer left netizens in stitches after she pulled out maize meal from her handbag.

Source: Briefly News