One lady in South Africa captured the attention of many people online after she shared an unexpected and humorous video featuring a rat's antics.

A lady stunned South Africans after she showcased a rat rolling around the floor in her house in a video. Image: @lemphile.mokwena/TikTok and Hans Balsing/500px/Getty Images

Rat rolling around the floor

The stunner's video was posted under the handle @lemphile.mokwena which showcases the quirky moment of the rat that quickly went viral, sparking laughter and surprise from netizens across Mzansi.

In the short clip, the rat can be seen rolling around the floor, almost as if it were performing some kind of peculiar trick. The sight of the rodent behaving so unusually left many online users both shocked and in stitches.

@lemphile.mokwena was stunned by the bizarre moment, as she took to her caption to express her thoughts on the rat's strange behaviour as it rolled from side to side, it appeared completely unfazed by its surroundings.

"Haybo imihlola."

After the rat was removed from the house the woman shared in her comments section that it continued spinning outside as well.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to the rat's act in the video

The video quickly amassed thousands of views and reactions, with many commenting on the rat’s amusing antics. South Africans were entertained by the quirky behaviour and flocked to the comments section with laughter and jokes about the situation.

Nthabi_Ke was amused:

"Ke Kopa ending ya performance."

Portable wrote:

"Ncooo this is cute."

Kamogelo expressed:

"Ahy never it's a person Hai never seen such."

Lelomo replied:

"Monitoring spirit liking the song."

GLAM^UP MAKEUP poked fun at the woman saying:

"When an intruder becomes very comfortable in your house."

Ndabs623 commented:

"Lebetsa khalanga letla le mohlahlo, le tlobetsa nomboro i cash yabona a ma zion."

A lady stunned South Africans after she showcased a rat rolling around the floor in her house in a video. Image: Jacques Julien

How to keep rats away from your home

According to Lakenormanpest peppermint oil is a powerful deterrent for rodents and other pests due to its fresh scent. To keep them away, dip cotton balls in the oil and place them in areas where rodents typically enter. Avoid leaving one entry point open, as it can lead to re-infestation.

Steel wool is an effective solution to keep rodents away from electrical wires, as they cannot chew them and can cause short circuits and fire hazards. Placed in small gaps, steel wool helps rodents find their target and is also effective as it annoys their teeth. This solution ensures a peaceful home environment.

The website also advises individuals to store food properly, and seal entry points by also setting traps. It is also super important to conduct a regular house cleaning, apply rodent poison and use garlic. If all that fails calling a professional pest control company could come in handy for the solution to the problem.

3 Rats stories that left SA stunned

Briefly News previously reported that one woman shocked the South African public with her interesting choice of a pet in a video circulating online.

A South African student created a buzz on TikTok after sharing a video of her shocking living conditions in student accommodation.

South Africans were stunned by the now-viral TikTok video of a giant rat sniffing around a bank.

