Nota Baloyi has added his controversial opinion on the war discussions following President of Rwanda Paul Kagame's stern warning to South Africa.

This week, Paul Kagame reacted to a statement released by President Cyril Ramaphosa and issued a stern warning

Nota's views split South Africans who are denying his claims of the country being cowardice

Former music executive Nota Baloyi has weighed in on the war talks following President of Rwanda Paul Kagame's stern warning to South Africa amid the DRC conflict.

Nota Baloyi spoke about the DRC war talks. Image: Oupa Bopape and Cindy Ord

Nota on SA's stance in the DRC conflict

Taking to X on Wednesday, 30 January 2025, Nota Baloyi accused the country of being cowards in his mini-rant about the situation.

This comes after Paul Kagame responded to the statement made by President Ramaphosa on the death of several South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers.

Paul said: “If South Africa wants to contribute to peaceful solutions, that is all well and good, but South Africa is in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator. And if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.”

Nota spoke about the platform X, and US President Donald Trump's involvement with it, as well as President Ramaphosa's recent move. Check out the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Nota's comments

Netizens shared varying opinions on Nota's sentiments:

@VladiJong shared:

"I disagree with you Nota Tutsi people were abused and Rwanda stood and with them took them in when exiled. He knows their pain SA has no business there unless it is for private interest. What you are saying is if we are supporting Israel against Palestine and go there. We have no business in Congo."

@GYerathel replied:

"What an embarrassing government and leadership."

@Lingomso_lab advised:

"Put your hand on your chest and say you are the coward here. Then, breathe in and out while you pack to Botswana for the next month or two, but we will stay and deal with Rwanda."

Inno Morolong on Nota

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inno Morolong gave Nota Baloyi praise in one of her recent interviews.

The personality complimented Nota's brains and even claimed to have helped him land gigs.

