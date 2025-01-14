Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi recently trended on social media when he dragged Professor Phakeng

The social media user claimed that Phakeng was given her PhD qualification to represent black women

South Africans slammed Baloyi's statements and told him to focus on his upcoming trial instead of arguing on social media

Nota Baloyi drags Professor Phakeng on social media. Image: @lavidanota

Social media user and music executive Nota Baloyi got social media talking when he claimed that universities are meant for girls while dragging Professor Phakeng.

This comes after the popular academic dragged the music executive on social media in October 2024.

Baloyi also went on social media a few days later to clear the air about his relationship with the professor.

The controversial music executive stated there was no beef between them but urged the professor to dress more appropriately.

The businessman took to his X account over the weekend to reveal that Phakeng is an old self-hating yellow bone. He also stated that Phakeng was given a PhD because they wanted black women to be represented.

"She is a disgraced professor & lost her tenure. The favours done for her went to her head & now she’s an influencer. Great accomplishment," he wrote.

When a social media user asked him if he had a university degree, he replied:

“University is for girls, my sister has 2 masters degrees & a PhD from SOAS but I’m still the family genius with only a matric certificate with zero distinctions,” he wrote.

South Africans react to Nota's post

@MzamoDudula said:

"Nota’s obsession with Prof Phakeng is getting weird now. You claim ‘respect is earned’ but spend every chance trying to tear down a highly accomplished academic. Disguising personal attacks as ‘criticism’ is stale. Let Ntsiki shine without dragging others down—Sies!"

@siphelelekatsm1 wrote:

"How does @lavidaNOTA know anything about acquiring a PhD. if he never even attempted to acquire one? I bet he doesn't even know where to go for him to acquire a PhD. Remember, he only gets paid by pushing propaganda, unlike the professor."

@Sniper_SA102 replied:

"You are a narcissistic egomaniac, you should be using this time preparing for court/prison instead you are busy arguing with people way out of your league."

Professor Phakeng gets social media talking. Images: Fabacademic

Professor Phakeng accepts apology

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2024 that former UCT Vice-Chancellor Dr Mokgethi Phakeng accepted an apology from a former UCT student.

This was after she received a wave of criticism, trolling, insults, and character assassination on social media.

