Inno Morolong recently gave Nota Baloyi his flowers in one of her recent interviews

The media personality complimented Nota's brains and even claimed to have helped him land gigs

This comes after Inno was sentenced to a year of house arrest after her court case didn't go her way

Meanwhile, Inno spoke to Briefly News about her upcoming projects and gave us the 4-1-1

Inno Morolong spoke about her relationship with Nota Baloyi. Images: innomorolong_, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

It looks like Nota Baloyi may have more supporters than you'd think after Inno Morolong gave him his flowers.

What did Inno Morolong say about Nota Baloyi?

Because of his scandals, one wouldn't expect a public figure to speak highly of Nota Baloyi, but Inno Morolong claims the controversial music executive is one of a kind.

Coming from being served with 12-month house arrest for Crimen Injuria, Inno appeared level-headed and had nothing but good things to say about Nota and opened up about their relationship during an interview.

Speaking on the G2G Podcast, Inno praised Nota's intelligence and said liked him:

"I like Nota, he's so smart."

Inno Morolong says she helped Nota Baloyi land jobs. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

She went on to reveal how she had to be patient to break the ice with him, ultimately leading them to collaborate on several occasions:

"I had to learn to be patient with him and we got along immediately; we didn't judge one another. He was shocked that I could even give him jobs. He controls the internet somehow, I gave him business with a lot of good money."

Previously chatting to Briefly News, Inno said she has plenty of exciting projects lined up:

"I have been focusing on a lot of projects low-key. Also filming new shows, but I’m not allowed to talk until they air."

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a clip from the interview:

Nota Baloyi risks jail with more K.O allegations

Nota Baloyi is struggling to keep his mouth shut, especially when it comes to allegations that could land him in prison - again.

The music executive was recently released from jail after sparking up more tension between himself and K.O, claiming that the rapper's brother was involved in AKA's killing. He was sent to prison for defamation.

Briefly News revealed an update on his allegations, where this time, Nota boldly claims K.O paid judges and sheriffs to imprison him:

"They paid judges and sheriffs to get a ruling against me while I was in a mental facility, which meant I could not attend court in the first place. They got a default ruling."

He went on to speak of his time in the USA, saying he went into hiding because "those guys" wanted him dead.

Court postpones Nota Baloyi's assault trial

In more Nota Baloyi updates, Briefly News shared his reaction to the court postponing his assault trial against Itumeleng Bokaba.

Nota expressed frustration, though he looked forward to having his day in court.

