80+ toxic family quotes to help you cut off negative people in your life

Loved ones can sometimes make your life unbearable with harmful influences. It is important to find the best way to deal with such situations. Toxic family quotes can help you handle the toxicity and free yourself.

Toxic family members make someone's life miserable. Photo: SpicyTruffel

Source: Getty Images

In most cases, perfect families like the ones you see in movies do not exist. Every household has its problems, although some are more dysfunctional than others.

What are the signs of a toxic family?

Toxic family dynamics are harmful to the victims. Here are the signs that will help you escape before the negativity can affect you;

They are abusive.

You feel depressed or anxious around them.

They constantly criticise and blame you as they fail to see how they hurt others.

They are manipulative.

Often confuse punishment for discipline, and their punishment is unwarrantedly harsh.

They are dismissive of your feelings and needs.

Quotes about toxic family members

Most families have problems but some more than others. Photo: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

Nobody chooses to be born into a particular family, but how do you deal with them if they are toxic? Here are some quotes to help you:

1. You do not get to choose your family, but you can decide how they are allowed to treat you. Unknown

2. When you walk away from a toxic family, you begin the journey of finding your true people. Unknown

3. Let us get out of the habit of telling people; that it is still your mom, your dad, or your sister; toxic is toxic. You are allowed to walk away from people that constantly hurt you. Bynnada

4. You have the right to put up a fence between you and your family and the choice of whether to include a gate. Michelle Meleen

5. Toxic people condition you to believe that the problem is not the abuse itself but your reactions to it. Unknown

6. There is healing in telling. There is healing in exposing abuse. There is healing in being truthful. There is healing in knowing you are not to blame. There is healing in standing up for yourself. There is healing in setting boundaries. There is healing in self-love. Hold onto the hope that you will recover. Dana Arcuri

7. We arrive and depart this life alone. Every moment in-between is a unique opportunity to experience as much love and belonging as we can possibly muster. Instead, we obsess over petty differences and turn our backs on those we are supposed to love. Anthon St. Maarten

8. Cutting toxic family members out of your life is okay. Blood is not thicker than peace of mind. Anonymous

9. It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons. Jonathan Schiller

10. Family is supposed to be our safe haven. Very often, it is the place we find the deepest heartache. Lyanla Vansant

You do not heal in a place where you get hurt. Photo: MachineHeadz

Source: Getty Images

11. Without communication, there is no relationship. Without respect, there is no love. Without trust, there is no reason to continue. Unknown

12. You do not heal in a place where you get hurt. Unknown

13. Sometimes you need to give up on people, not because you do not care, but because they do not. Anonymous

14. Family is where you are meant to be free, do not let blood chain you down. Michelle Meleen

15. Sometimes, it is necessary to temporarily distance yourself physically from toxic family members for the sake of your well-being if they prove to be too toxic to be around them. Anonymous

16. If the family you choose before your birth no longer supports your path towards fulfilling your true destiny, it is never too late to find a new tribe. Anthon St. Maarten

17. Families always have these unspoken dramas, and when on holidays, everyone is supposed to sit down and pretend that none of that is happening. Richard LaGravenese

18. You do not have to leave your whole family in the past, just those who do not deserve a place in your future. Unknown

19. Poisonous relationships can alter our perception. You can spend many years thinking you are worthless, but you are underappreciated. Steve Maraboli

20. Ask yourself; will you do this to your family? If not, why let them do this to you? Unknown

21. A good family will see your boundaries and move around them; a toxic family will not even realise they are there. Unknown

22. Humans can be so ugly sometimes that the ones you love the most would only love to see you fall. It is a cruel world. Sidney Albury

23. No matter how much you love the person, you cannot change them. You may influence them, but they must decide for themselves at the end of the day. Robert E. Baines Jr.

24. Just because they are your family does not mean they know what is best for you or your life. Samuel Zulu

25. An entire sea of water cannot sink a ship unless it gets inside the ship. Similarly, people's negativity cannot put you down unless you allow it to get inside you. Goi Nasu

Quotes about letting go of toxic family

You can love your abusive family members from a distance. Photo: Flash vector

Source: Getty Images

You should leave a toxic family if there is no solution to existing problems. Here are the best quotes to handle such kinds of goodbyes;

26. You do not let go of a bad relationship because you stop caring about them. You let go because you start caring about yourself. Charles Orlando

27. Weeding out harmful influences should become the norm, not the exception. Carlos Wallace

28. Remember, whoever is trying to bring you down is already below you. Ziad K. Abdelnour

29. Always stay strong, even when you do not get support from the family. To succeed in life, you must leave behind the ones who hinder your progress. Unknown

30. Letting go does not mean you do not care about someone anymore. It is just realising that the only person you have control over is yourself. Deborah Reber

31. As important as it is to learn how to deal with different kinds of people, truly toxic people will never be worth your time and energy; they take a lot of each. Toxic people create unnecessary complexity, strife, and, worst of all, stress. Travis Bradberry

32. You can miss a person every day and still be glad they are no longer in your life. Tara Westover

33. Fear of breaking family loyalty is one of the greatest stumbling blockages to recovery. Yet, until we admit certain things we would rather excuse or deny, we cannot truly begin to put the past in the past and leave it there once and for all. Unless we do that, we cannot even begin to think of having a future that is fully ours, untethered to the past, and we will be destined to repeat it. Ronald Allen Schulz

34. Sometimes, it is better to end something and try a new thing than imprison yourself in hoping for the impossible. Karen Salmansohn

35. Avoid negative people, for they are the greatest destroyers of self-confidence. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Auliq Ice

36. You must unlearn the ways that hold you back every day. You must rid yourself of negativity, so you can learn to fly. Leon Brown

37. In the process of letting go, you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself. Deepak Chopra

38. Do not let toxic people infect you with the fear of giving and receiving one of the most powerful forces in the world; Love. Yvonne Pierre

39. Cutting people off does not have limits. Family can get cut off, too, if they are causing you stress. Eliminate any negativity in your circle. Unknown

40. They are not sorry for harming you. So do not feel guilty for cutting them off. John Mark Green

Toxic parents quotes

Sometimes parents mistake harsh punishment for discipline. Photo: Rawpixel

Source: Getty Images

Parents are supposed to love and protect their children, but some do the opposite. How can children deal with such mothers or fathers?

41. Parents wonder why the streams are bitter when they themselves have poisoned the fountain. John Locke

42. Toxic mothers are image-oriented rather than love-oriented. Sherrie Campbell

43. Parent-child relationships are not created at birth; they are created in life. Unknown

44. A child should never feel like they need to earn a mother's love. Sherrie Campbell

45. The toxic parent sees the child as a threat to their own ego and having the child overshadow the parent is not an option in their mind. Shannon Thomas

46. Blood does not make you family. Some of the most demonic and demeaning people in your life share your DNA. Temi Ade

47. No child should ever have to bear the burden of parenting their own parents. Kim Saeed

48. Many toxic parents compare one sibling unfavourably with another to make the target child feel that they are not doing enough to gain parental attention. Dr Susan Forward

49. To all parents out there, do not make your little girls or boys so thirsty for love that they will want to drink water that will poison them. Lisa Bedrick

50. A narcissistic parent will provoke an independent child to anger in order to feel superior and prove the child's flaws. Shannon Thomas

51. Family is where you are meant to be free, do not let blood chain you down. Michelle Meleen

52. People tend to raise the child inside of them rather than the child in front of them. Joe Newman

53. Anyone can have a child and call themselves a parent. However, real parents are those who put that child above their own selfish needs and wants. Unknown

54. A child without toxic interference will eventually become the person they are meant to be. André Chevalier

55. Remember that when you ignore your child, you teach them to live without you. Unknown

56. Dysfunctional parents let their children know how burdened they have been by their children and how many sacrifices they had to make to raise them. Dr Marita Sirota

57. Love and respect them but do not get caught up in their drama. Trialsandtests

58. Remember, you are not managing an inconvenience but raising a human being. Kittie Frantz

59. Most children would rather preserve the fantasy of a loving connection with their mothers and fathers, even if it costs them their self-esteem. Keith Ablow

60. Toxic parents are the root cause of all dysfunctional families because the fish rots first at its head. Trialsandtests

Toxic siblings quotes

Sibling rivalry can become toxic. Photo: wild pixel

Source: UGC

Sibling rivalry is a common thing, but sometimes the rivalry becomes toxic. It is okay to let go of such brothers or sisters and find happiness.

61. Brother or sister has no meaning if they treat each other like their worst enemies. Samuel Zulu

62. Toxic family relationships spoil all other relationships unless you remove the poison before it is too late. Unknown

63. The path to freedom is illuminated by the bridges you have burned, adorned by the ties you have cut, and cleared by the drama you have left behind. Let go. Be free. Steve Maraboli

64. Homes are built on a foundation of trust and love. A toxic family can never be home because the foundation does not exist. Unknown

65. Toxic family members will see expressions of forgiveness as a weakness to exploit. Do not give in to their tactics this way. If you need to forgive them for your own healing, then do it but keep it to yourself. Sherrie Campbell

66. Love is close to hate when it comes to sisters. You are as close as two humans can be. You came from the same womb, the same background. That is why it hurts so much when your sister is unkind. It is as though part of you is turning against yourself. Jane Corry

67. With toxic siblings, your brother or sister is never wrong. They often have the mentality that nothing is their fault and everyone else is wrong. Christene Lozano

68. The term brother or sister means nothing more than what you define it as. Unknown

69. If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance. George Bernard Shaw

70. At some point, you must realise that some people can stay in your heart but not your life. Unknown

Toxic in-laws quotes

Abusive in-laws often break many marriages. Photo: Rawpixel

Source: Getty Images

When you marry, you gain a second family from your wife or husband's side. However, it is challenging to maintain a healthy relationship with your in-laws if they are not good towards you.

71. Love them from a distance. Pray for them, and wish them well, but do not allow them to abuse you. Kimber Waul

72. If you attach to the negative behaviour of others, it brings you down to their level. Guru Singh

73. Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles and then invite you to swim in their poisoned waters. John Mark Green

74. The more dysfunctional, the more some family members seek to control the behaviour of others. David W. Earle

75. Families are like fudge, mostly sweet with a few nuts. Les Dawson

76. Families and their problems go on and on, and they are not solved; they are dealt with. Roger Ebert

77. When someone does something toxic for the first time, do not wait for the second time before you address it. Shahida Arabi

78. It always amazes me how swiftly problems can be solved once you start cutting things off people. Joe Abercrombie

79. The best revenge against toxic family members is not fighting back. Unknown

80. Do not let negative and toxic people rent space in your head. Raise the rent and kick them out. Robert Tew

Is it okay to cut off toxic family members?

Yes. You may feel guilty about cutting them off, but you have to remember you will never be okay if all they do is torture you psychologically and sometimes physically. You can only be happy if you rid your life of negativity.

Dysfunctional families affect children's behaviours negatively. Photo: Malte Mueller

Source: Getty Images

How do you escape a toxic family?

Dealing with a toxic family is hard but escaping is even more complicated. Here are some strategies to help you leave;

Do not let guilt stop you from saying goodbye.

It is okay to love them from a distance.

Set boundaries, and do not let them cross without your permission.

Leave them completely in the past if the is no hope of change. Tolerating them because they are family will hurt you more.

Focus on yourself and know that sometimes family is not everything.

The above 80+ toxic family quotes will help you deal with relatives whose presence in your life is causing more harm and torture. Find your happiness and live a fulfilling life.

READ ALSO: 80 famous Star Wars quotes and lines that you should know

Briefly.co.za highlighted some of the best Star Wars quotes from a galaxy far away. Apart from the franchise's action-filled movies and TV shows, fans also enjoy hearing words of wisdom from cosmic royalty, Jedi masters, rebel leaders and dorky droids.

Popular characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Yoda, Leila, Obi-Wan, and Darth Walker always entertain fans with epic word choices. May the force be with you as you go through the inspiring quotes.

Source: Briefly News