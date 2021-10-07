50+ Naruto quotes about pain, love, life, friendship and relationships

Naruto is a (manga) TV series originating from Japan. The anime series revolves around Naruto Uzumaki, the main character, who wants to become the leader of his village. Interestingly, the manga series is a favourite for many because it touches several aspects of human life. This piece compiles a comprehensive list of Naruto quotes about pain, love, life, friendship, and relationships.

Usually, everyone has a good day and a bad one too. When you feel low, you may want something to uplift your spirits; and words have a unique way of doing that. Perhaps, this is also where Naruto anime quotes come in handy.

Best Naruto inspirational quotes

Which are the best Naruto Uzumaki quotes? Here are some of the best inspirational Naruto quotes on friendship and relationships to keep you going.

War brings death. And wounds and pain to both sides. There’s nothing harder to accept, than the deaths of those you love. So you believe they could never die. Especially those who haven’t known war.

Destiny. Fate. Dreams. These unstoppable ideas are held deep in the heart of man. As long as there are people who seek freedom in this life, these things shall not vanish from the Earth.

A person grows up when he’s able to overcome hardships. Protection is important, but there are some things that a person must learn on his own.

People become stronger because they have things they cannot forget. That’s what you call growth.

The longer you live… The more you realize that reality is just made of pain, suffering and emptiness.

Only when it comes to money. My life is a different story. I'm still alive aren't I…?

It may be hard right now… But you must silence those thoughts! Stop counting only those things that you have lost! What is gone is gone!

When a man learns to love, he must bear the risk of hatred.

Why am I putting my life on the line? Because now… I am the Fifth Hokage of the Village Hidden in the leaves.

Pain quotes from Naruto

Life is always filled with ups and downs. Usually, low-life moments are the worst for many people. So here are pain Naruto quotes you may find helpful:

The pain of being alone...is not an easy one to bear. Why is it...that I can understand your pain? But...I already have many people who are important to me now...and I can't let you hurt any of them. Even if I have to kill you!

I won't run away anymore... I won't go back on my word... That is my ninja way!

Even the most ignorant, innocent child will eventually grow up as they learn what true pain is. It affects what they say, what they think… and they become real people.

You think you’re the only ones who matter. You think you can put off death. But that peace made you foolish and thoughtless. If you kill someone, someone else will kill you… this hatred binds us together.

Pain is the only way to teach, pain is the only solution to peace. If you want to know pain, you need to understand pain.

I want you to feel the pain, think about pain, know the pain and accept pain.

How can you say that you will never change? That you will not change, no matter how great the pain you face? Can you continue believing in yourself forever? Can you guarantee it? Can you have such faith in yourself?!

We are but men, drawn to act in the name of revenge that we deem to be justice. But... if there is justice in revenge then that same justice will breed only more revenge... and trigger a cycle of hatred.

Just by living, people hurt others without even realizing it. So long as humanity exists, hate will also exist.

There is no such thing as real peace! It’s impossible as long as we live in this accursed world!

Just because you understand them doesn’t mean you can come to an agreement, that’s the truth.

Justice comes from vengeance but justice only breeds more vengeance.

When we lose someone precious to us, hate is born.

Sad Naruto quotes

What is the saddest quote in Naruto? These quotes from Naruto on sadness are also great for persons going through sad situations in life:

It doesn’t bleed, but I have been having a lot of pain around here.

Moving on doesn’t mean you forget about things. It just means you have to accept what happened and continue living.

Be strong when you are weak, brave when you are scared, and humble when you are victorious, Be Strong, Brave and Humble.

How the hell could you seal the kyuubi in your own son? I’ve been through hell and back because of it.

Look, there is nothing in my heart, I don’t even feel pain. You don’t have to feel guilty, Kakashi.

Knowing what it feels to be in pain is exactly why we try to be kind to others.

Fear. That is what we live with. And we live with it every day. Only in death are we free of it.

Naruto life quotes

There are many life quotable moments from the anime that you may find interesting and uplifting. Here are a few Naruto quotes about life to consider:

People who continue to put their lives on the line to defend their faith become heroes and continue to exist on in legend.

The things that are most important aren’t written in books. You have to learn them by experiencing them yourself.

A person grows up when he’s able to overcome hardships. Protection is important, but there are some things that a person must learn on his own

It’s not the face that makes someone a monster; it’s the choices they make with their lives.

I shut my eyes a long time ago... The things I seek now lie only in the darkness.

Hard work is worthless for those that don’t believe in themselves.

Listen to yourself whining and complaining like some sorry little victim. You can whimper all day long for all I care, you’re nothing but a coward.

Even if it’s been a while, you should remember your comrade’s faces. Why? Because otherwise you will hurt their feelings when they call out to you.

Naruto quotes on relationships and friendship

Relationships are not always easy; mostly, keeping the fire burning consistently is a challenge. Here are Naruto quotes on friendship and relationships to inspire you:

My friends were the first to accept me for who I am.

I want to be with you. From now on, I want to spend all and every single one of my days until I die with you, and only you.

A place where someone still thinks about you is a place you can call home.

Those who forgive themselves, and are able to accept their true nature… They are the strong ones!

If the world ended, who would you spend your last day with?

Naruto love quotes

Here are love quotes from the manga anime series worth knowing. They include:

When I watch you, I feel strong, like I can do anything – that even I am worth something.

If love is just a word, then why does it hurt so much if you realize it isn’t there?

A place where someone still thinks about you is a place you can call home.

Love is not necessary, power is the only true necessity.

The moment people come to know love, they run the risk of carrying hate

When everything that you know and love is taken away from you so harshly, All you can think about is anger, hatred and even revenge.

What is Naruto most said word?

The character uses a few words as catchphrases to make him unique. Mostly, those words include Dattebayo, Dattebane, and Dattebasa.

What are your thoughts about these Naruto quotes? You can also share them with your friends and family members.

