100+ best anime quotes of all time that are inspirational

Anime refers to animation series or movies made in Japan. Most people believe that these series are only meant for children. However, there is anime suggested for each age group. Usually, most adult contains deep meanings that are intended to be educative or informative. They also contain sayings that can be funny, inspirational, romantic, or sad. Here is a look at some of the best inspirational anime quotes of all time.

If you have never watched anime before, you may be asking yourself loads of questions. For example, what is a famous anime quote? Or what anime has the best quotes? There are lots of famous and inspiring quotes from various anime series. Below is a compilation of the best anime quotes in history.

Meaningful anime quotes about life

Life can be pretty challenging, which is why we all need motivation once in a while. Reading motivational quotes is one of the best ways to draw inspiration to keep moving even when life gets bumpy. Believe it or not, some characters of these series have shared some wise and inspirational sayings.

One of these characters is Naruto. So, you will find numerous anime quotes by Naruto and several anime quotes from Haikyuu. We will also focus on anime quotes in Japanese. Take a look at our compilation:

Inspirational quotes about life

Here are some of the best life anime quotes that hit different!

1. I can't forget the times we spent alone together. They leave me wanting more. - Sawako KuronumaI

2. I refuse to let my fear control me anymore. - Maka Albarn

3. Don't give up; there's no shame in falling down! The true shame is to not stand up again! - Shintaro Midorima

4. If your life can change once, your life can change again." - Sanae

5. The moment you think of giving up, think of the reason why you held on so long. - Natsu Dragneel

6. You are human, are you not? You are allowed to make mistakes. – Bishamonten

7. When crows flock, they might even kill a huge white eagle. - Tooru Oikawa

8. A real ninja is one who endures no matter what gets thrown at him … All you do need is the guts to never give up. – Jiraiya

9. You should never give up on life, no matter how you feel. No matter how badly you want to give up. – Canaan

10. If you're failing, then keep trying until you don't. - Kintaro Toyama

11. Even If you've only got a 1% chance of winning, but you convince yourself you're gonna lose, that 1% becomes 0%. - Lina Inverse

12. We can't waste time worrying about the what if's. - Ichigo Kurosaki

13. No matter how deep the night, it always turns today, eventually. - One Piece

14. Even if you're weak, there are miracles you can seize with your hands if you fight on to the very end. - Uryuu Minene

15. A road is something that you make yourself. - Jotaro Kujo

16. Being weak is nothing to be ashamed of… Staying weak is !! - Fuegoleon Vermillion

17. You can die anytime, but living takes true courage. - Kenshin Himura

18. The last ones standing are the victors. Only the strongest. If you want to be the last one standing, become strong. - Tobio Kageyama

19. The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. - Shoyo Hinata.

20. Every journey begins with a single step. We just have to have patience. - Milly Thompson

21. You ain't gonna know unless you climb up yourself. Ain't no way to look if you don't try. – Kotoishi Naru

22. Don't beg for things. Do it yourself, or else you won't get anything. - Renton Thurston

24. Talent is something you make bloom, instinct is something you polish. - Tooru Oikawa.

25. No matter how hard or impossible it is, never lose sight of your goal. - Monkey D Luffy

What are some inspiring anime quotes?

Below is a compilation of motivational anime quotes that can get you through anything:

26. If we look up instead of straight ahead, we could lose our footing. - Keishin Ukai.

27. Even if a game doesn't seem clear-able at first, after playing it over and over again, you can conquer it. - Kenma Kozume

28. Even if we're not confident that we'll win, even if others tell us we don't stand a chance, we must never tell ourselves that. - Daichi Sawamura

29. Human strength lies in the ability to change yourself. - Saitama

30. Enjoy your life today. Yesterday is gone, and the tomorrow might never come. - Takeshi Yamamoto

31. What is important is to know fear and yet take a step forward. - Rosette Christopher

32. I won't be defeated because I know how awful it feels to lose after doing my very best! - Sho Kazamatsuri

33. Life is not a game of luck. If you wanna win, work hard. - Sora

34. If nobody cares to accept you and wants you in this world, accept yourself, and you will see that you don't need them and their selfish ideas. - Alibaba Saluja

35. Maybe there's only a dark road up ahead. But you still have to believe and keep going. Believe that the stars will light your path, even a little bit. Come on, let's go on a journey! - Kaori Miyazono

36. The fact that he's different from other people will probably end up being his strength. - Takashi Utsui

37. Even if there's nothing here today, there might be something tomorrow. It's a caring heart that's important. - Takashi Natsume

38. Although I'm weak and full of flaws, I will never stop moving forward. No matter who I am, no one other than myself will create my own existence. No matter what others may think or feel, I will still move forward as myself.- Oz Vessalius

39. The world won't always go the way you want it to. Better not take it too seriously. - Kubard

40. What's lame isn't losing the match. It's to be scared of the match! - Ryunosuke Tanaka

41. It's more important to master the cards you're holding than to complain about the ones your opponent was dealt. - Grimsley

42. If you can't do something, then don't. Focus on what you can do. -Share

43. A teacher doesn't give up on her students just because things get tough. - Harumi Kiyama

44. The chains of fear are easily broken with the blade of courage. - Goltas

45. You can't sit around envying other people's worlds. You have to go out and change your own. - Shinichi Chiaki

46. Knowing you're different is only the beginning. If you accept these differences, you'll be able to get past them and grow even closer. - Miss Kobayashi

47. Falling is just another way of flying. – Nine

48. It's not just the enemy that can push you beyond your limits. - Ryunosuke Tanaka

49. In this world, there's no such thing as 'failure' in the first place. The one who knows the 'ways to win more than anyone is also the one who's experienced the most' mistakes'. In other words… You could say 'failure' is equal to 'success'… Couldn't you? - Toriko

50. It's just pathetic to give up on something before you even give it a shot. - Reiko Mikami

51. Life is like a tube of toothpaste. When you've used all the toothpaste down to the last squeeze, that's when you've really lived. Live with all your might, and struggle as long as you have life. - Mion Zonozaki

52. Whether you get mad, whether you laugh, the sun will set, morning will come. Each and every time, I'll just start over again. - Atsuhiro Maeda

54. Whether a fish lives in a clear stream or a water ditch, so long as it continues swimming forward, it will grow up beautifully. - Koro-sensei

55. Never underestimate your opponent, no matter how small they may seem. - Shino Aburame.

Anime quotes about love

Love is one of the most common genres in anime. It is, therefore, not surprising that you can acquire several anime love quotes.

56. You will never be able to love anybody else until you love yourself. - Lelouch Lamperouge

57. Even if I lose this feeling, I'm sure I'll just fall in love with you all over again. - Syaoran Li

58. No matter which love line, what time, or where I am, I will always love you. I'll say it one more time, I love you. - Okabe

59. Love is simply an electrical bug in the human neural circuit. - Akasaka Ryuunosuke

60. Love is never as simple as sharing the same path. - Khamsin

61. When it comes to people you really love, you don't care about yourself. - Kurosawa Yamato

62. If I can meet you again, against the 6 billion to 1 odds, even If you can't move, I'll marry you. - Hideki Hinata

63. If it's possible for one person to be hurt by another, then it's possible for that person to be healed by another. - Sohma Hatori

64. I want to be with you. From now on, I want to spend all and every single one of my days until I die with you, and only you. - Naruto Uzumaki

65. I won't hate that person. Even if my love does not reach him. Because they're still my precious feelings. - Ninako Kinoshita

66. You changed me! Your smile is what saved me! That is why I'm not afraid to die protecting you! Because...I love you... - Hyuuga Hinata

67. It was like you brought color to my life. You changed my life, all by yourself. - Sawako Kuronuma

68. I can't forget the times we spent alone together. They leave me wanting more. - Sawako Kuronuma

Sad anime quotes

This series can also be saddening and heartbreaking. It might explain why you will come across anime quotes about pain. Take a look at examples of depressing anime quotes:

69. You laugh at love…but love will make you cry. - Yasushi Takagi

70. Feel pain, think about pain, accept pain, no pain... Shinra Tensei!

71. It's okay to feel depressed. It takes time to overcome things. And then, by taking that time, you just start moving forward again. That's just what humans do. - Mondo Oowada

72. I'm fine, except... It's a terrible day for rain. - Roy

73. Love breeds sacrifice... which in turn breeds hatred. Then you can know pain. – Naruto Shippuden

74. I bet dead people are easier to get along with. - Corona

75. Even if I'm worthless and carry demon blood... thank you for loving me! - Portgas D.

76. Sometimes, I wonder why people fall in love. Why do we abandon ourselves… to these painful and burdensome feelings? - Negima Yukari

77. I wish people who say: "I'd rather die" would actually die before they say it. So that they'll know how I feel. - Subaru Natsuki

78. Living is anxiety and pain. It's continuing to think, continuing to choose. - Alcor

79. The thing I wished for destroyed my whole family. I brought all this suffering down on my family because I made a wish for my dad without knowing what he really wanted. - Kyoko Sakura

80. Forget about revenge. The fate of those who seek revenge is grim. It's tragic; You will end up suffering and hurting yourself even more. Even if you do succeed in getting revenge, the only thing that remains is emptiness. - Hatake Kakashi

81. It's painful when you get disappointed by the person you look up to. - Misaki Ayuzawa

82. Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It's the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist. - Baraggan Louisenbairn

83. Justice comes from vengeance, but that justice only breeds more vengeance. - Naruto Shippuden

84. I read in some book that sad and painful things are the spices of an enjoyable life… But I seem to get nothing but spices! - Tomoko Kuroki

85. It's okay to live, even if there's no greater point to living. - Yuuki Konno

86. Learn to embrace the fear of feeling about what it's like to contemplate what it is to know true pain. Because when I had nothing and no one - I always had pain. - Naruto Shippuden

87. If you want to protect humans and remain human, you shouldn't throw away your feelings, no matter how painful it is. - Tsuchimiya Garaku

What are good short quotes?

Perhaps you are looking for short anime quotes for Instagram. If so, then take a look at this selection:

88. Giving up is what kills people. – Hells

89. The worst part about being strong is that no one ever asks if you're ok. - Accelerator

90. I'm not stupid. I'm just too lazy to show how smart I am. - Oreki Houtarou

91. The stronger the light, the darker the shadow. - Tetsuya Kuroko

92. I have two rules: First, I'm never wrong. Second, if I'm wrong… back to the first rule. - L Lawliet

93. God would never put us through all this suffering if he didn't think we could bear it. - Yuuki Konno

Funny anime quotes

If you are looking for a good laugh, then take a look at these funny quotes:

94. There are three things I cannot tolerate: cowardice, bad haircuts, and military insurrection, and it is very unfortunate that our friend Vegeta possesses all three of these. – Freeza

95. If you use your head, you won't get fat even if you eat sweets. - L Lawliet

96. Boobs aren't fat! They're filled with men's hopes and dreams! - Sagara Yoshiharu

97. The ocean is so salty because everyone pees in it. - Son Goku.

98. Do you have any idea how stupid we are? Don't underestimate us. - Kondou Isao

99. Pornography can save the world! - Class 3-E

100. If I kill you, that means I'll be the one closest to you when you're on your deathbed. Isn't it romantic? - Senjougahara Hitagi

101. Don't tell me he wants to conquer the world? Can't he come up with something more original? - Lina Inverse

102. I dreamed that you were a dog. And the dog was my husband. Anyway, it was the worst dream ever! - Taiga Aisaka

103. An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough! - Marie Mjolnir

104. I don't wanna brag or anything, but when it comes to being the worst – I'm at the top. - Rider Astolfo

105. If you die, I'll kill you! - Roronoa Zoro

Most people watch anime for entertainment purposes without knowing it can also be motivational. These inspiring anime quotes prove this. Our 100+ best anime quotes will motivate you regardless of how beat down you feel.

