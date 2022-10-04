100+ sad broken trust quotes that will help you take heart

You are not alone if you have been hurt or let down lately, and disappointment is a natural part of life. If you need a quick fix to level your emotions and feel like others understand what you are going through, turning to some inspirational trust quotes is a quick fix that can bring some solace. Here we give you 100+ sad broken trust quotes you can turn to in your time of need.

How do you feel when trust is broken? The feeling of broken trust is similar to that of heartbreak in general. Besides the physical symptoms associated with sadness, like a burning sensation in your chest and a lack of appetite, you feel as though you are alone in your thoughts and wonder who you can trust.

Luckily, you are not alone in your thoughts and fears. Betrayal is a part of life, and many experiences the same disappointments. If you need some encouragement that what you are going through is part of the human experience and everyone else goes through the same, here are betrayed broken trust quotes for you to save, share, or ponder.

What breaks trust in a relationship?

The most common factor of broken trust is when you are lied to or someone has intentionally hidden something from you, regardless of the magnitude of the lie. This deceit can drastically impact your view on relationships.

What is a good quote for trust?

So, which wise words can you rely on to feel better? The best sad trust quotes appeal to all aspects of our lives, including romantic relationships and friendships. So, here are some broken trust captions for Instagram and whatever other social media page you want to share.

Broken trust quotes for relationships

1. 'Betraying someone once can be a mistake. Betraying someone twice is a choice.' – Garima Soni

2. 'Trust can be broken in just a few seconds, but it takes years to heal.' – Rei Anthony Albon

3. 'Don’t trust the person who has broken faith once.' – William Shakespeare

4. 'Even a seemingly good relationship can be destroyed with simple trust issues if not sorted out early.' – Samuel Zulu

5. 'A lack of trust can doom a perfectly good relationship to failure!' – Glen Rambharack

6. 'Falling out of love is hard, falling for betrayal is worse, broken trust and broken hearts.' –Shontelle

7. 'One who is fed on promises eats from an empty bowl.' – Marsha Hinds

8. 'When trust is broken, there is not any medicine to recover that again, as it was before, even you try hard to gain back' – Ehsan Sehgal

9. 'A man who trusts nobody is apt to be the kind of man nobody trusts.' – Harold Macmillan

10. 'Never trust a man who speaks well of everybody.' – John Churton Collins

11. 'There are three signs of a hypocrite: when he speaks he speaks lies, when he makes a promise he breaks it, and when he is trusted he betrays his trust.' – Elijah Muhammad

12. 'We all have scars; some scars can be seen and others cannot. Every scar has a story, and every story needs to be told.' – Rebecca Shea

13. 'If you give your trust to a person who does not deserve it, you actually give him the power to destroy you.' – Khaled Saad

14. 'Consistency is the true foundation of trust. Either keep your promises or do not make them.' – Roy T. Bennett

15. 'Trust is like an antique, once it’s broken, it can never be replaced.' – Mouloud Benzadi

16. 'It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.' – William Blake

17. 'It was a mistake,' you said. But the cruel thing was, it felt like the mistake was mine, for trusting you.' – David Levithan

18. 'Trust is built when someone is vulnerable and not taken advantage of.' – Bob Vanourek

19. 'I'm not upset that you lied to me, I'm upset that from now on I can't believe you.' – Friedrich Nietzsche

20. 'Shattered legs may heal in time, but some betrayals fester and poison the soul.' – George R.R. Martin

21. 'Trust, but verify.' – Ronald Reagan

22. 'You must trust and believe in people or life becomes impossible.' – Anton Chekhov

23. 'Trust is like a vase, once it’s broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be the same again.' Walter Anderson

24. 'We are all selfish and I no more trust myself than others with a good motive.' Lord Byron

25. 'I don't trust anyone who doesn't laugh.' – Maya Angelou

Lost trust quotes for cheating

26. 'Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.' – Maya Angelou

27. 'Pride had kept her running when love had betrayed her.' – Susan Elizabeth Phillips

28. 'He who does not trust enough will not be trusted.' – Lao Tzu

29. 'I would rather trust a woman’s instinct than a man’s reason.' – Stanley Baldwin

30. 'When you care about someone, you can’t just turn that off because you learn they betrayed you.' – Paula Stokes

31. 'Trust your hunches. They’re usually based on facts filed away just below the conscious level.' – Joyce Brothers

32. 'People that have trust issues only need to look in the mirror. There they will meet the one person that will betray them the most.' – Shannon L. Alder

33. 'Betrayal is common for men with no conscience.' – Toba Beta

34. 'Take no one’s word for anything, including mine – but trust your experience.' – James Baldwin

35. 'Trust is like blood pressure. It's silent, vital to good health, and if abused, it can be deadly.' – Frank Sonnenberg

36. 'Consistency is the true foundation of trust. Either keep your promises or do not make them.' – Roy T. Bennett

37. 'We're never so vulnerable than when we trust someone - but paradoxically, if we cannot trust, neither can we find love or joy.' – Frank Crane

38. 'The truly scary thing about undiscovered lies is that they have a greater capacity to diminish us than exposed ones. They erode our strength, our self-esteem, our very foundation.' — Cheryl Hughes'

39. 'Next to hurting my family, cheating on me is the worst thing someone could do.' — Robert Buckley'

40. 'You didn’t just cheat on me; you cheated on us. You didn’t just break my heart; you broke our future.' — Steve Maraboli

41. 'The more people rationalize cheating, the more it becomes a culture of dishonesty. And that can become a vicious, downward cycle. Because suddenly, if everyone else is cheating, you feel a need to cheat, too.' — Stephen Covey

42. 'There is no justification for having an affair.' — Shanola Hampton

43. 'A man can love you from the bottom of his heart and still find room at the top for somebody he claimed was nobody.' — Kiki Strack

44. 'Infidelity is mentally, emotionally, and physically painful to the betrayed spouse. Be gentle with yourself as you heal.' — Dr Karen Finn

45. 'Cheaters don’t think cheating is wrong until they get cheated on.' — Sonya Parker

46. 'Things come apart so easily when they have been held together by lies.' — Dorothy Allison

47. 'There is no such thing as an affair that doesn’t mean anything.' — Amanda Robson

48. 'Love is never supposed to hurt. Love is supposed to heal, to be your haven from misery, to make living worthwhile.' — Mia Ashe

49. 'Extramarital affairs occur in the mind as well as the bedroom.' — Dr Gary Smalley

50. 'If you marry a man who cheats on his wife, you’ll be married to a man who cheats on his wife.' — Ann Landers

Quotations about broken trust with family

51. 'When your trust in someone is broken, you will inevitably experience shock, denial, anger, and sadness, feelings that are, in many ways, akin to the mourning process following a death.' – Dr Jane Greer

52. 'Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.' – Albert Einstein

53. 'Trust your instinct to the end, though you can render no reason.' – Ralph Waldo Emerson

54. 'The glue that holds all relationships together–including the relationship between the leader and the led–is trust, and trust is based on integrity.' – Brian Tracy

55. 'The more you defend a lie, the angrier you become.' — Mitch Albom

56. 'Even a tiny bit of deceit is dishonourable when it’s used for selfish or cowardly reasons.' — Jeanne Birdsall

57. 'I trust myself. You need that to survive.' — Yoko Ono

58. 'If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world.' — Selena Gomez

59. 'It may not be the life you envisioned, but you'll survive this heartache and grow stronger for it.' — unknown

60. 'When trust is broken, there is not any medicine to recover that again, as it was before, even you try hard to gain back.' — Ehsan Sehgal

61. 'It takes two people to make a lie work: the person who tells it, and the one who believes it.' — Jodi Picoult

62. 'The healing of broken trust is a natural process. Trust itself is natural.' — Mira Kirshenbaum

63. 'When no one you know tells the truth, you learn to see under the surface.' — Cassandra Clare

64. 'One who is fed on promises eats from an empty bowl.' — Marsha Hinds

65. 'You are going to break your promise. I understand. And I hold my hands over the ears of my heart so that I will not hate you.' — Catherynne M. Valente

66. 'The trust has broken down. It will take some time to change attitudes and attitudes are going to be needed to develop trust.' — Jim Leach

67. 'Worst betrayal always comes from the people we trust a lot.' — Garima Son

68. 'It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise.' — Sara Teasdale

69. 'You keep believing you are loved and valued until they leave you naked.' — Daniel Oluwaseun

70. 'Where large sums of money are concerned, it is advisable to trust nobody.' — Agatha Christie

71. 'A man trusts another man when he sees enough of himself in him.' — Gregory David Roberts

72. 'Only those you trust can betray you.' — Terry Goodkind

73. 'Sometimes you don’t know who you can and cannot trust. I still learn that over and over again.' — Demi Lovato

74. 'Trust him not with your secrets, who, when left alone in your room, turns over your papers.' —Johann Kaspar Lavater

75. 'We're never so vulnerable than when we trust someone - but paradoxically, if we cannot trust, neither can we find love or joy.' — Frank Crane

Broken trust with friends

76. 'Always tell the truth or the truth will tell on you.' — Frank Sonnenberg

77. 'The only statistics you can trust are those you falsified yourself.' — Winston Churchill

78. 'What loneliness is more lonely than distrust?' — George Eliot

79. 'The shifts of fortune test the reliability of friends.' — Marcus Tullius Cicero

80. 'Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.' — Stephen Covey

81. 'You are going to break your promise. I understand. And I hold my hands over the ears of my heart, so that I will not hate you.' – Catherynne M. Valente

82. 'To me, the thing that is worse than death is betrayal. You see, I could conceive death, but I could not conceive betrayal.' – Malcolm X

83. 'If someone betrays you once, it's their fault. If they betray you twice, it's your fault.' – Eleanor Roosevelt

84. 'If you're betrayed, release disappointment at once. By that way, the bitterness has no time to take root.' — Toba Beta

85. 'Trust is very hard if you don’t know what you’re trusting.' — Marianne Williamson

86. 'Trust is only gained when one person risks and doesn’t get harmed. It grows as both people increasingly risk and don’t get harmed in the process.' — Glen Williams

87. 'Never trust the version that people give of themselves — it is utterly unreliable.' — Robert Greene

88. 'It is more shameful to distrust our friends than to be deceived by them.' — Confucius

89. 'Some people are willing to betray years of friendship just to get a little bit of the spotlight.' — Lauren Conrad

90. 'It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.' — William Blake

91. 'It’s hard to tell who has your back, from who has it long enough just to stab you in it.' — Nicole Richie'

92. 'Trust is earned, respect is given, and loyalty is demonstrated. Betrayal of any one of those is to lose all three.' — Ziad K. Abdelnour

93. 'Some of our bad friends smile and laugh with us. Then, they go behind our back and laugh at us… with their ‘good’ friends.' — Mitta Xindlu

94. 'There’s never a reason to trust someone. If there’s a reason, then it’s not trust.' — Gerald Morris

95. 'Loving someone is giving them the power to break your heart, but trusting them not to.' — Julianne Moore

96. 'Nobody has ever killed themselves over a broken arm. But every day, thousands of people kill themselves because of a broken heart. Why? Because emotional pain hurts much worse than physical pain.' — Oliver Markus Malloy

97. 'A liar deceives himself more than anyone, for he believes he can remain a person of good character when he cannot.' — Richelle E. Goodrich

98. 'I would rather my enemy's sword pierce my heart then my friend's dagger stab me in the back.' – Michele Bardsley

99. 'For only when faithfulness turns to betrayal And betrayal into trust Can any human being become part of the truth.' – Rumi

100. 'The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them.' – Ernest Hemingway

101. 'In the end, you have to choose whether or not to trust someone.' – Sophie Kinsella

102. 'Like some dogs: kick them once, and they never trust you again, no matter how nice you are to them.' – Stephen King

103. 'Never trust he who trusts everyone.' – Carlos Ruiz Zafón

Broken trust quotes offer the heartbroken some solace in pain and peace of mind in knowing that many others have felt the way they do, and it will pass.

