The South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently bagged a new deal

The former Idols SA judge was announced as the new brand ambassador of the national Kota Festival

The Kota Festival team shared with Briefly News their plans for the upcoming tour, which will take place in 2025

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Somizi Mhlongo has bagged a new deal. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo is working hard as he recently bagged a new deal.

Somizi announced as new brand ambassador for Kota Fest

One thing about Somizi is that he works hard and always secures the bag. The former Idols SA judge was announced as the new brand ambassador of the national Kota Festival for one year.

Mhlongo was announced as the festival's face during an exclusive media launch held on Tuesday, 26 November 2024. The festival organisers also mentioned that they will be doing a much bigger tour in 2025 alongside their new ambassador.

The organisers of the festival shared their plans regarding the Kota Fest's upcoming tour with Briefly News.

They said:

"This year’s festival was poised to go bigger and better than ever before, with an exciting new collaboration between the festival and one of the country’s most iconic brands.

"The highlight of the announcement was the groundbreaking three-year partnership deal, which sees Albany step in as the title sponsor of the Kota Festival Tour with a remarkable R12.9 million investment. This was the first time a sponsorship of this magnitude has been introduced in the Kota Festival eventing space, marking a historic milestone for the festival and its partners.

The organisers further mentioned that Albany, their big sponsor, will support all 24 of their events, which will take place across the country for the next three years.

Somizi Mhlongo joins the viral Elsa Majimbo challenge

In more SomGaga updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the flamboyant media personality and socialite's hilarious skit doing the Elsa Majimbo challenge.

Somizi Mhlongo had netizens in stitches over his impersonation of the famous African content creator while telling a story on social media drenched in body lotion and oils.

Source: Briefly News