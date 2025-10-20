An American woman's video learning Afrikaans sayings from her South African husband has warmed the hearts of many on social media

The lady's enthusiasm and effort to learn her bae's language and culture have been praised by online users, showcasing a strong bond between the couple

The clip has gone viral, with many South Africans applauding the couple's chemistry, the woman's pronunciation, and her interest in embracing her partner's heritage

An American woman has warmed the hearts of the many people on social media after she shared a wholesome video of herself learning Afrikaans sayings from her South African husband.

The heartwarming clip, uploaded by @hannah__swanepoel, shows the woman practising a few common Afrikaans expressions after calling upon her hubby. She went on to say the following:

"Reinand, kom hierso. So I am talking about Afrikaans sayings that I love, the first one is voetsek, I love that one."

To which the husband responded by saying:

"I love that one."

@hannah__swanepoel then asked her husband what it meant and he stated:

"It's chase off either dogs mainly even people."

The American wife then expressed how one can shorten the word "voetsek" to "tsek." @hannah__swanepoel then goes on to pronounce words like "howzit" and "lakker" and can also be seen giggling as she tried saying the words in one of South African official languages correctly, repeating after her husband with enthusiasm.

She expressed how learning Afrikaans has been both "fun" at time she thought those words meant something else however stated that she was enjoying every moment of it. Her husband, a native Afrikaans speaker, patiently taught her the meanings and pronunciations of each saying, celebrating her progress with laughter and encouragement.

South African online users couldn’t get enough of the adorable couple’s chemistry, flooding the comments section with love and laughter. Many praised the American woman for embracing her partner’s culture and showing genuine interest in learning his language.

The couple’s light-hearted interaction went viral since it was shared on 2 October 2025 on TikTok by the US woman under her social media handle @hannah__swanepoel.

SA applauds the American woman for learning

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts, with many clapping for the American woman on her pronunciation.

Dominique Toretto said:

"She's becoming South African."

Dean Rawlins wrote:

"You two are seriously amazing."

Justbleka replied:

"You guys are flipping awesome."

Moon Dogg stated:

"I love our South African words. I use voetsek on a daily basis...😂😂😂."

Frikkie@RowweBliksem commented:

"Have you told her that some people names their dogs voetsek, and what happens when that dog chases you."

User expressed:

"The foetsek can also be called go away, but in Afrikaans it has more power 😃."

Francois simply said:

"Just love you guys🙌🏻💖 you fun and this is how every couple should be like🥰🥳."

Watch the video below:

