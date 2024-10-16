“Happiness Has No Colour”: Mzansi Enjoys ‘No DNA, Just RSA’ Vibes at Stadium

A TikTokker shared a video on the app of a group of boys dancing at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Although the kids were there to watch a soccer match, they also had fun dancing together

The video had many people sharing words of positivity, while others commented on the woman who joined the group

A group of kids enjoyed themselves at a local soccer game. Images: @raekidsa

Source: TikTok

Having fun has no race or age. It only requires people to be themselves. A group of boys from different races was dancing and enjoying themselves at a local stadium, celebrating their joy together.

No DNA, just RSA

TikTok user @raekidsa took to the social media app to share a video of a group of young boys dancing at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium during one of the qualifying AFCON matches.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi online users enjoy dancing group

Nearly thousands of social media users headed to the viral video's comment section to express their thoughts about the group dancing and having fun while at the stadium. Others couldn't help but mention the woman who also got up to dance.

@carizmo1 pleaded with the public:

"Please, we need to see more of this at Bafana Bafana matches."

After seeing the clip, @juniormkhize03 wrote:

"Proudly South African."

@mbulelonqupe told people online:

"Happiness has no colour. When we're happy, we're happy."

@brendylicious2 noted in the comments:

"If there's one thing about Mzansi people, it is that we love to dance."

Seeing the complaints about the woman who joined the dancing group, @papaspha88 said:

"I don't blame the lady with the yellow shirt. This is amazing. She couldn't hold her happiness."

A portion of @onwabajj's comment read:

"What Madiba fought for."

@tshegofatsomonare08 jokingly told app users:

"Malema won't be happy with this."

Strangers bring 'no DNA, just RSA' vibe to couple's photoshoot

In another story, Briefly News reported about a group of strangers who made a couple's wedding day photoshoot memorable by singing African wedding songs.

The married duo didn't disappoint. They joined the group as they sang and danced. Many online users who saw the clip expressed their love for the spirit of Ubuntu.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News