South Africa has been ranked as the country that wakes up the earliest in the entire world

The same study shows that South Africans also get the least amount of sleep out of every country in the world

A Western Cape content creator joked that the early wake-up times are because of the Hadedas

A young man shared a video showing how SA ranked number 1 as the country that wakes up earliest. Images: @Cool Story Bru

South Africa took the top spot for waking up the earliest in the entire world at 6:24 AM on average. A Western Cape content creator shared the news on 12 November 2025, saying that SA just keep winning even though the country also gets the least amount of sleep globally. @Cool Story Bru posted the video with the caption:

"Number one in the world again, let's go 😤😂🇿🇦 South Africans wake up earlier than any other group of people in the world 👀🇿🇦"

In the video, the man joked that South Africans wake up early because of the Hadedas. He explained that according to World Population Review, which used data from Sleep Cycle, South Africans wake up at 6:24 AM on average. He pointed out that this is just an average, so many people wake up way earlier than that.

The same study shows that South Africans get the least amount of sleep out of every country in the world.

"That may not be healthy, but at least we're number one again. Let's go. No DNA, just RSA," he said.

A man from the Western Cape shared a video showing SA's latest ranking on how early the population gets up. Images: @Cool Story Bru

Mzansi reacts to the ranking

People flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

@Harold Mucocutaneous LeishmaniasisLayne said:

"'That may not be healthy, but at least we number 1 again' 🤣🤣🪦"

@Tsoeu John Mokhali wrote:

"Some of us only sleep for three hours 🤦‍♂️ or should I say, just take a nap? 😭"

@Ronny Msizi Peter shared:

"Those who work wake up at 4:30-5:30, that 06:24 it's for the unemployed, and no, we don't sleep, check the comments on TikTok, you'll see😂"

@Kamohelo Welcome Moleko added:

"On average, if ever I got to bed before 9:30 pm, by 2 am I'm already up. Every single day. I don't even need an alarm, it's like my body has its own alarm."

@Leemo Atumane said:

"My friend from Germany, who was visiting SA in December, used to complain about how early we wake up 🤣"

@Kat V. Maelane wrote:

"And here I thought it was a bad thing, we're number one. No DNA, just RSA 😭😭🔥"

South Africans clock fewer hours sleeping

According to BusinessTech, the data concerning the world's sleeping patterns comes from sleep tracking app Sleep Cycle and is based on 941,329 men and women who shared their sleeping patterns voluntarily and anonymously through the app over the past year. The app tracks sleep time and sleep quality by tracking movements in bed using a smartphone's accelerometer to identify sleep phases.

South Africa's average wake-up time is 6:24 AM, the earliest out of all countries where Sleep Cycle is used. The country's bedtime is also in the top 20 latest, placing 16th at 12:20 AM. This means South Africans enjoy just over six hours of sleep a night, the lowest average sleep time recorded in Sleep Cycle's data.

More South African rankings

