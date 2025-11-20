A South African TikTok user jokingly appealed to the Trump administration to take a SA man facing deportation from Australia

The man, Matthew Gruter, had his visa cancelled after being identified at a neo-Nazi rally outside NSW parliament

South Africans agreed with the woman, saying the US should take him instead of sending him back to SA

Briefly News reached out to TikTok user @biancasays3 for comment, but did not respond by the time of publishing

A woman from SA asked Trump to help a South African man who is about to be deported from Australia. Images: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @biancasays3, who shares political content, posted a video on 17 November 2025, jokingly appealing to the Trump administration about their refugee programme for South Africans.

In the video, the woman said:

"As a white South African, I just want to speak to the US Trump administration about your refugee programme for South Africans. I have a request. I want to know if we can negotiate where you can pick people up. I won't be taking you up on the offer, but I do know there is a white South African currently in Australia who is being denied his rights by the Australian government to be a neo-Nazi. I mean, they're just cancelling his visa, kicking him out of the country. Now that is oppression."

She continued:

"I just think he shouldn't be made to come back to South Africa. You should just pick him up in Australia."

The woman was referring to Matthew Gruter, a civil engineer from South Africa who has been identified as one of the senior members of the Nationalist Socialist Network, a neo-Nazi network in Australia. She joked that he could go directly into ICE in the US and suggested the Trump administration collect him so he doesn't have to stop over in South Africa.

A woman shared a video online asking Trump to help a South African man. Images: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to deportation appeal

Netizens reacted to the funny appeal shared on TikTok user @biancasays3's video:

@That70sgirl questioned:

"But is he really South African originally? Surname sounds strange."

@Brown joked:

"Straight to USA, don't pass Go, don't collect R200."

@TheAlibiofTyrants wrote:

"Applause to the Australian Government. I wonder how it feels to have a decisive, ballsy government."

@Melzie said:

"Came straight here after seeing this report 😂😂 Thanks, cos I panicked – why are they trying to send him back here to us to be our problem 😭😭😭."

@Ntombenhle shared:

"Yes, my sister, please ask America on all our behalf."

@olwetu added:

"I came straight to your page after seeing the reports. The US can have him."

Australia cancels SA man's visa

As was previously reported on by Briefly News, Australia cancelled the work permit of a South African national after he was spotted participating in a neo-Nazi rally. The young man who had been living in the country with his wife since 2022 and working as a civil engineer now faces possible deportation.

According to SBS News, Matthew Gruter was one of 60 people who assembled outside NSW parliament and yelled Hitler youth chants on 8 November. Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke cancelled his visa. Immigration officials took Gruter into custody, where he will remain until he's deported..

Watch the TikTok clip below:

