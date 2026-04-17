Koby Kumi-Diaka was left surprised by just how fancy Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg is, changing his perspective on South Africa

Sandton City mall is a world-class Johannesburg shopping destination known for its modern design and its luxury atmosphere

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some laughing at his expectations, while others suggested more spots to visit

Koby Kumi-Diaka is impressed by the fanciness of the Johannesburg mall. Image: @officialkoby/Instagram and @officialkobykd/TikTok

Source: UGC

Actor and traveller Koby Kumi-Diaka, who is based in the US and originally from Nigeria, was left pleasantly surprised after visiting Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg. His reaction caused mixed responses from South Africans, who questioned his expectations.

He shared the TikTok video on 29 March 2026 on his page @officialkobykd, where he expressed shock at the mall’s unexpected luxury and modern, high-end feel. Koby even said the experience reminded him of Miami and encouraged others to visit. He captioned his post:

'I didn’t expect this in Johannesburg at all. This just changed my whole perspective on South Africa."

Koby took a video inside the mall as he marvelled at it's homey feel. Image: @officialkobykd/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Why Sandton City Mall is a world-class destination?

Sandton City Mall is presented as a striking, world-class shopping destination in the heart of Johannesburg’s financial hub, known for its sleek modern design, polished interiors, and high-end atmosphere. The mall blends luxury and convenience, and features an impressive mix of international designer brands, stylish retail spaces, and elegant walkways for an upscale shopping experience. Its architecture and layout are described as sophisticated and visually appealing, making it feel more like a lifestyle destination than just a shopping centre, with a strong sense of glamour throughout.

Mzansi commented on the post.

Many people questioned Koby's expectations, while others warmly welcomed him and suggested more malls to visit while in South Africa. Some praised South Africa’s world-class shopping centres, while a few downplayed the excitement in @officialkobykd's TikTok post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Pammy_Mog said:

"What were you expecting? Just curious."

dkdhrvsisys wrote:

"Didn't expect it when there are literally thousands of malls in SA."

tiktok.com/@thejackal355 welcomed Koby:

"Welcome to South Africa, brother. We really appreciate you visiting Mzansi, your motherland. enjoy your stay, you are more than welcome🔥🌹🙏"

w4c77 suggested:

"Visit Menlyn Mall in Pretoria, but you will need to use GPS inside the mall."

Dakalo teased:

"Tshepo from Mamelodi, where did you get the accent?"

ORIALIZ 🇯🇲 🇰🇪 added:

"We have 100 of these in Kenya, it ain't a big deal."

And Sesotho Music Hub insisted:

"South African malls are better than American malls. What are you even saying?"

3 More Briefly News stories on malls

Mzansi reacted after an American visitor was amazed by a South African shopping mall, sparking debate about perceptions of Africa’s modernity and development.

A Johannesburg content creator’s list of five “dying malls” in South Africa sparked debate online, with people questioning his claims.

A UK woman praised a Cape Town mall for its modern design, TV screens, and organised shopping areas, saying it offers a high-quality and impressive retail experience.

Source: Briefly News