A recent global study has identified Pietermaritzburg as the most dangerous city in the world in 2025

The study examined crime index data from over 400 cities worldwide, spanning six and a half years

The study found that South Africa hosts five of the world’s 10 most dangerous cities

Briefly News asked Compare the Market what makes Pietermaritzburg and the other South African cities stand out globally in its rankings

A recent study analysed user-submitted crime data over the past six and a half years to rank more than 400 cities worldwide by their level of danger. Experts in home and contents insurance at Compare the Market Australia found that cities in South Africa topped the crime index, with three cities appearing in the top five.

A new global study has named Pietermaritzburg as the world’s most dangerous city. Image: kinjeketile/X

Source: Twitter

South African cities in top 10

The study, which aimed to assess crime rates worldwide, has ranked cities by their level of danger. Pietermaritzburg tops the list as the most dangerous city for 2025, achieving the highest crime index score of 82.0. According to the study, the South African city’s crime rating peaked at 82.9 in mid-2019 before dropping to 79.7 in 2021. Since then, it has risen again to its current level of 82.0.

Pretoria ranked third globally with a crime index score of 81.8 in 2025. The city’s crime rating has fluctuated slightly over the years, rising from 80.4 in early 2019 to a mid-2023 peak of 82.0 before settling at 81.8. Johannesburg ranked sixth in the world with a 2025 crime index score of 80.8. Over the past six and a half years, the city’s rating has remained relatively steady, fluctuating between 80.3 and 80.8.

Durban ranked seventh place globally, recording a 2025 crime index score of 80.6. Over the past six and a half years, the city’s crime rating has risen by 0.8 points, reflecting a slight upward trend in reported crime. Gqeberha ranked ninth globally, with a 2025 crime index score of 78.1. Over the years, the city’s rating has risen by 2.1 points, showing a gradual increase in reported crime.

Cape Town ranked 17th globally, with a 2025 crime index score of 73.7. The city’s rating has increased by 3.6 points over the years, indicating a notable rise in reported crime.

Cape Town is ranked with South Africa’s lowest crime index rating. Image: AfricaFirsts/X

Source: Twitter

How was the study conducted?

The study used Numbeo’s crime index data spanning the last six-and-a-half years, assigning each city a “crime rating” out of 100, where 100 represents the highest level of perceived danger. Participants rated their cities based on general crime perception, feelings of safety, concerns about specific crimes, and experiences with property and violent crimes. For the rankings, only the highest-ranking city from each country was included.

Briefly News reached out to Compare the Market to understand why Pietermaritzburg and other South African cities ranked so highly on the global crime index. They said the rankings reflect survey responses from online users, capturing general perceptions of crime, personal safety, concerns about specific offences, as well as property and violent crimes.

"Unfortunately, South African cities, such as Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria and Johannesburg, have placed among the top of the study, so there is a strong perception of danger within South African cities among online users," Compare the Market said.

Source: Briefly News