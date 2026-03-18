A Cape Town man showed Mzansi how to skip the Home Affairs queue entirely using just a Capitec branch and R150

Capitec launched its Smart ID self-service terminals in early March 2026 as part of a massive national rollout with Home Affairs

The entire Smart ID replacement process at Capitec takes under five minutes with no booking or paperwork needed

A Langa resident has Mzansi talking after walking people through a banking game-changer.

Siphosenkosi Ngesi visited a Capitec branch on Adderly street in Cape Town to replace his lost ID. Images: @06mgebe

Source: TikTok

On 17 March 2026, TikToker @06mgebe, real name Siphosenkosi Ngesi, posted a clip heading to Capitec’s Adderley Street branch in Cape Town. He was there to replace a Smart ID he had lost in a taxi. The video had clocked over 19,000 likes at the time of this report. Many South Africans said they had no idea the process was that simple.

Ngesi walked into the branch, used a self-service terminal, and was out before most could blink. He needed R150 in his Capitec account to get the whole thing going. That covers the R140 Home Affairs fee and a R10 service charge from Capitec. His ID number was the only other thing required to complete the process.

Why this is big

Capitec officially launched its Smart ID service at over 30 branches on 9 March 2026. That was just days before the video went up and started doing numbers online. The rollout is set to reach 100 locations by mid-2026, with Adderley Street among the first branches live.

Capitec became the first bank to cut out the need for stationed Home Affairs officials altogether. The bank built a digital system on Amazon Web Services that links directly to Home Affairs. Dedicated in-branch Self-Service Terminals handle everything without a government official. You scan your fingerprints, have your face captured, and the system processes everything.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the video below.

@Mella🎀 commented:

“I am so glad I came across your video. I recently lost mine as well. I will go and do it. Thanks for the video, doll. 😘”

@👑Miss🌸 M.C🌸 asked:

“Did you get your ID the same day? Please let me know.”

@orarea wrote:

“Yoh! What a relief. It’s been a year of planning to go to Home Affairs, but failing. Now I am going to Capitec. 🥰”

@MajengeNP commented:

“I will redo mine. I am not happy with the picture of my current ID.”

@Reeh Mothetsi asked:

“Do you take a picture, or do they use an existing picture from the previous ID?”

An elderly woman getting her Smart ID at Capitec. Image: Democratic Alliance

Source: Facebook

More articles involving Smart IDs

Briefly News previously reported that Capitec opened 30 new Smart ID branches in its first week alone, far outpacing its own targets and covering all nine provinces across South Africa.

Major South African banks are beginning to offer Smart ID services inside selected branches, promising a faster and more convenient way.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber introduced a digital partnership for Smart ID applications at bank branches.

Source: Briefly News