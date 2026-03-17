Joe Kent, the former Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, has contradicted Donald Trump's claims that Iran posed a threat

Kent also said that the United States of America started the war against the Middle Eastern country due to pressure from Israel

Social media users praised the former Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre for his integrity and for taking a stand

Joe Kent, the US Counterterrorism head, has resigned, saying that he could not in good conscience back the Donald Trump administration’s war in the Middle East. Image: Roberto Schmidt/ Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – A top United States counterterrorism official has resigned, citing concerns over the ongoing military strikes in Iran.

Joe Kent, who was the director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, said that he could not in good conscience back the Donald Trump administration’s war in the Middle East.

The US and Israel launched a joint military operation on 28 February 2026, attacking Iran with continuous military strikes. The strikes are ongoing, despite Trump’s claims that the US has won the war against Iran.

Iran has also retaliated, launching drones and missiles at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf and closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important choke points.

Why did Kent resign?

Taking to social media, Kent said that Iran ‘posed no imminent threat’ to the US. As the head of the National Counterterrorism Centre, Kent was in charge of the agency that was tasked with analysing and detecting terrorist threats.

“It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he added.

His comments are contradictory to those of the US President, who has provided differing reasons for his decision to attack Iran.

Trump previously claimed that he ‘had a feeling’ Tehran would strike first as negotiations between the US and Iran stalled. He later claimed that Iran was ‘going to take over the Middle East’ if the US hadn’t acted.

Trump also dismissed claims that Israel pressured the US to act, but some White House officials claim that the administration believed Israel was determined to act on its own and thus struck first.

Donald Trump has provided different reasons for why the US attacked Iran. Image: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Social media praises Kent

Social media users weighed in on Kent’s resignation, praising him for standing up for what he believed was right.

@tosino007 said:

“The Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre just resigned and publicly said Iran posed no imminent threat and the war was started due to Israeli lobby pressure. This isn’t a podcaster. This isn’t a pundit. This is the person literally in charge of tracking threats to America, saying there wasn’t one. Read that again. The highest-ranking insider just confirmed everything the ‘traitors’ were saying from day one.”

@endPACsNOW added:

“Thank you for standing for principles and with your country. I don’t know if it might have been better to have a patriot like you in that role, but I do know your voice being raised against the Israeli occupation of our government will help remove it.”

@tommyborumjokes stated:

“Thank you, Joe. We appreciate your integrity and wish our national leadership had more of it.”

@O117Jaime noted:

“This takes courage. Thanks for being honest.”

@dbenner83 said:

“This is the way. If only Tulsi Gabbard followed your great example. Better to stand on principle than be complicit in atrocities.”

@ReOpenChris said:

“Thank you, Joe, for having integrity. The war in Iran is wrong, and it hurts America.”

Trump declares victory over Iran

Briefly News also reported that Trump provided another narrative about the ongoing war in Iran, changing his story again.

The President of the US was also contradicted by his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, about the status of the conflict.

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained that the conflict would not end until three conditions were met.

Source: Briefly News