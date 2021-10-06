A young lady, Regomoditswe Martha Ntshekisang, has inspired many people on LinkedIn as she showed the house built for her mother

Martha said she saved from her salary for four years to be able to accomplish the dream of giving her parent some comfort

People who reacted to her post said what she did for her mother will greatly open doors of abundance for her

A young lady, Regomoditswe Martha Ntshekisang, has gone online to share the story of how she was able to do right by her mother.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, October 6, the woman said that when she was in secondary school, she promised herself that she would build a house for her mother. At that time, they were living in a family member’s home.

Many people praise the lady for what she did. Photo source: LinkedIn/Regomoditswe Martha Ntshekisang

Source: UGC

Her life changed

Martha stated that she was depressed when after finishing college, she could not get where to work. With prayers and faith, Toyota Forklift called her for an interview and her life turned around.

Since the lady got the job four years ago, she has been saving from her salary. Martha said it is a thing in a family to always give back to people who have helped you.

Sharing photos of the house, the lady appreciated God for the blessing. Many people took to her comment section to appreciate her gesture.

God will bless you too

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adv. Maemo Machethe said:

"Well done for honoring the commitment you made. You have now rewarded your mother and yourself with a decent place that you can call home. Believe me, when you make your parents happy, you make God happy and you will reap abandoned happiness and blessings."

Tshegofatso Kekana said:

"Well done , you’ve got an amazing mindset. Your mom and family has to be proud , we are proud of what you have done."

Thandazile Mkhize said:

"Well done dear! This act will open up doors you never thought will ever open."

Thato Molapisi said:

"This is exceptional. Well done and may the Lord Bless you even more for honoring your mum."

Source: Briefly.co.za