Halala: Mzansi Delights for Young Woman Who Built Beautiful Home for Her Mom

Another South African social media account holder has displayed a stunning house she built for her lovely mother

The lady, @ShiluvaNkuna, headed to Twitter to share a picture of the beautiful house she says she built for her mom

Her Mzansi social media friends are congratulating her for such a good job in making her mom feel special with such a big house

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman is celebrated for building a beautiful house for her parent and says she managed it through God’s mercy. Nancy says it wasn’t easy to build the house for her mother but she persevered until the project came to completion.

The Twitter account holder is now congratulated for her hard work and the ability to finally bring a gift to her mom. @ShiluvaNkuna wrote on her social media page:

“I managed to build a home for my mom. It wasn't easy but through the power of prayer, God showed me the way. *Just Practising*.”

Mzansi is delighted for a lady who built a house for her mom. Image: @ShiluvaNkuna/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Sbu_ZM said:

“Practice makes perfect.”

@GobsPator said:

“Do you still have the plans for this house... Intle yezwa Nkulunkulu ngathi angenza ngawe show off ekubusisa together with your children and their children's children.”

@_Sonnie_Max said:

“You've bored me to the core today, either way, congratulations *just practising*”

@Maduma_K said:

“Beautiful house.”

@MonsterDJ said:

“God will bless you, mine too on the way Amen.”

@SikoFezekile said:

“I was about to say congratulations hahaha.”

@Isamadula said:

“Congratulations God keep on blessing you sis.”

@MichaelMike211 said:

“Congratulations queen. Your faith is great. Just praying for your practice to be a reality.”

@_Pherro said:

“Looking forward to posting the same one day.”

@PvigilanceBluz said:

“Manifest it into existence, mummy.”

@EmmanuelNkosik2 said:

“Wow very good job my sister.”

"It took me 10 years": Lady proudly shows off home she built for mom

In a similar article, Briefly News published that building a home for a parent or parents is one thing that many children dream of doing. A young South African woman can finally say that she did it for her mom even though it took her a whole 10 years to complete.

Heading online, the proud young lady with the Twitter handle, @Thlolo15March shared a heartwarming, motivational and highly inspirational post about how she finally added the finishing touches to the house that was built especially for her mother.

"It took me 10 years to build my mum this house. Nothing fancy, I’m just proud I did it," she captioned a snap of the ready-to-live-in property.

Source: Briefly.co.za