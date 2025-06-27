The Presidency's Head of Digital Communications shared a heartwarming video of President Cyril Ramaphosa lifting up and playing with a young girl at a public event on 23 June

The adorable interaction saw the little girl making funny faces and sticking her tongue out, with the president laughing and copying her pose for photos like any loving grandfather would

South Africans were charmed by their president's natural way with children, with many commenting on his pure heart and fatherly nature that makes kids instantly love him

A video showing President Ramaphosa reacting to a cute little girl went viral. Images: @mangwanya

A heartwarming moment between President Cyril Ramaphosa and a young girl has melted the hearts of South Africans who got to see their leader's softer, more playful side.

The Presidency's Head of Digital Communications @mangwanya shared a sweet video on the 23 of June that showed the president bending down to pick up a little girl who was waving at him during a public event.

The adorable interaction began when the president noticed the young girl, who appeared to be under five years old, and was immediately charmed by her beautiful smile. Without any hesitation or concern for formal protocol, Ramaphosa lifted her up and carried her like any caring father or grandfather would do with their own child.

What made the moment even more special was when the little girl decided to show off her playful personality by making a funny face, putting her fingers up beside her cheeks and sticking her tongue out for the camera. Instead of maintaining his serious presidential demeanour, Ramaphosa burst into laughter and actually tried to copy her pose, creating a moment of pure joy that had everyone around them smiling and laughing.

The video perfectly captured how comfortable the president is around children and how easily he connects with the younger generation. His willingness to get down to their level, both literally and figuratively, shows a side of leadership that many South Africans rarely get to see in formal political settings.

President Ramaphosa showed off his fatherly side when he came across a cute little girl. Images: @mangwanya

Mzansi melts over presidential cuteness

The sweet video generated thousands of warm reactions from South Africans who loved seeing their president's natural way with children:

@tholiwe_s gushed:

"Awwwwwww I love Cupcake, Shem. Noma bengathini."

@hlongwanelydia understood the appeal:

"I get why kids love him. He's such a dad."

@binabinnz perfectly captured the moment:

"Just two Cuppycakes being cute."

@phaka_mazibuko highlighted the memory:

"She will always remember and cherish this moment! So special."

@tintswalontso explained the connection:

"He's got a pure heart, that's why kids love him."

@my_name_is_ndia praised his character:

"What a gentleman our president is."

@troy5056 couldn't get enough:

"Our father though, my Gawd, I watched this video over and over... This is such a warm scenery wow... President bunna."

President's background and achievements

According to Wikipedia, Ramaphosa was born in Soweto on 17 November 1952 and grew up as the second of three children to parents Erdmuth and retired policeman Samuel Ramaphosa. He attended local schools in Soweto before studying law at the University of the North, where he became involved in student politics and anti-apartheid activism.

Before becoming president, Ramaphosa was a successful trade union leader who helped establish the National Union of Mineworkers and later became a prominent businessman worth billions. He played a key role in negotiating the end of apartheid and was elected as the country's fifth president in 2018 after serving as deputy president under Jacob Zuma.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

