Pitso Mosimane has shared his assessment of the Betway Premiership title battle, offering his view on whether Orlando Pirates can finally halt Mamelodi Sundowns’ run of eight consecutive league crowns.

Since Abdeslam Ouaddou took charge, Orlando Pirates have enjoyed notable success, lifting both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup to claim two pieces of silverware this season.

Pirates remain at the summit of the standings, having amassed 28 points from 26 games, and enjoy a narrow two-point advantage over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns despite still having a match to play.

Mosimane of Betway Premiership title race

Mosimane suggested that the championship race remains firmly under Pirates’ control, but he warned against premature celebrations, stressing that the decisive period of the season is still some distance away. Speaking to Robert Marawa on MSW, he noted that while Pirates currently dictate their own fate, maintaining momentum is crucial, as narrow point advantages can quickly disappear over time.

He underlined that football history is full of examples where sizeable leads have been overturned, pointing to the Premier League as a reminder of how experienced winners sense opportunities when rivals falter. According to Mosimane, consistency is what ultimately separates champions from challengers, a quality Mamelodi Sundowns have mastered over the years, and one that should never be underestimated.

On the question of whether Pirates’ exit from the CAF Champions League could work in their favour, Mosimane offered a balanced view. He acknowledged that having only the league to focus on can be beneficial, but cautioned that success also depends on the mental strength and experience required to handle sustained pressure. He concluded that even a single draw could swing the momentum, allowing Sundowns to close the gap and potentially turn the title race on its head.

