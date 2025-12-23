On Monday, 22 December 2025, Yvonne Chaka Chaka angrily reacted to false claims about her

This comes months after she addressed similar claims that were made in a video that made the rounds online

Fans and celebrities, including Pearl Thusi, reacted with shock and support for Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Yvonne Chaka Chaka reacted to false claims about her. Image: yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African musician and activist Yvonne Chaka Chaka, known for her calm demeanour, angrily reacted to a bogus message about her.

With the rise in AI, popular South Africans have become victims of scammers attempting to fool unsuspecting fans out of their hard-earned money. Legendary South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka angrily reacted after she discovered that her likeness was being used to scam South Africans.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka reacts angrily to bogus message about her

On Monday, 22 December 2025, Chaka Chaka took to her official Instagram account and shared a screenshot of a bogus message claiming that she was paralysed after a car accident. The message claimed that her mobility was restored thanks to the work of Dr Katlego Mothudi. In the screenshot, Yvonne Chaka Chaka is in a wheelchair.

In her caption, Yvonne Chaka Chaka warned her followers against the scam and dismissed the claims that he was injured in a car accident as lies. She also alleged that Dr Katlego Mothudi wasn’t aware that his name was being used in a scam. The post was captioned:

“These bastards will stop at nothing. Please do not fall for these terrible tricks and lies. They claim I was injured, fell on my face, and could not walk. This is all nonsense. They are just advertising their stupid product. They are not honest at all. The poor Doctor is also surprised to see this. AI and fly-by-night companies are a BIG problem. To all my darlings. Happy holidays, be blessed and safe. Much love and peace ❤️❤️❤️be kind 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

See the post below:

Chaka Chaka's response comes months after she dismissed another fake clip spoke about her health.

SA reacts as Yvonne Chaka Chaka slams scam using her name and image

Fans and celebrities such as Pearl Thusi weighed in on Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s post, responding to the false message about her.

Here are some of the comments:

pearlthusi exclaimed:

“WOW 😭😭😭😭😭”

ebilekwejam joked:

“Look on the bright side, mama - it looks like your Glam Team was on duty in the hospital; look at your face beat, perfectly styled hair and the calm in your eyes, you look stunning - at least that part was correctly represented, you are our evergreen Princess of Africa, ageing like premium wine for the discerning individual 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana said:

“They never get tired Mamma, don't worry about this. God will fight this battle for you.”

foreveronke highlighted:

“It’s referring to a whole woman as 'his' for me….😏”

geewiz333 commented:

“Sorry. I recently visited Uganda. Everyone asked about Ms Chaka Chaka.”

Video of Yvonne Chaka Chaka driving truck goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Yvonne Chaka Chaka was recorded driving a truck.

The From Me To You singer drove an Isuzu truck while talking about herself as a "gogo driving a truck". Fans took to the comments, cherishing the moment and hyping up the singer.

