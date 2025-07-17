Connie Ferguson and Siya Kolisi have become the latest celebrity victims whose pictures were altered through AI technology

The actress and athlete were cloned in two separate AI-generated videos to promote bogus investments

South Africans who've already caught onto the scammers' tricks had a good chuckle at their videos

Connie Ferguson and Siya Kolisi were cloned by cryptocurrency scammers. Images: connie_ferguson, siyakolisi

Poor Connie Ferguson and Siya Kolisi are no match for online scammers, and recently had their pictures altered to attempt to fool their fans.

Connie Ferguson and Siya Kolisi get cloned

It will be a long time before Connie Ferguson is done with scammers posing as her in an attempt to trick her supporters.

Just when she thought she was finished with a WhatsApp fraud, another cryptocurrency scam has popped up on social media using the former Generations actress' face to trick fans into investing.

Twitter (X) user Nomondensele shared a clip of what sounds like another investment "opportunity," where Connie's image was altered to look like she's the one talking when, in fact, the accent is completely different from what fans know:

"Hello, dear, you are currently chatting with me here, Connie Ferguson, regarding the business we were talking about. This business is a 100% legit business."

Connie Ferguson's image was altered to promote a cryptocurrency investment scam. Image: connie_ferguson

Meanwhile, Siya Kolisi was also targeted and used to promote Trustindex, encouraging fans to "invest." The Springboks captain's image was also altered using advanced AI technology; however, like Connie, the accent was very telling:

"I have no need to lie, I have used this project myself, from which I received additional and higher income."

Here's what Mzansi said about Connie and Siya's videos

South Africans are rolling on the floor laughing from watching Connie Ferguson and Siya Kolisi's videos:

DnD_pineapple said:

"Is that a Connie Ferguson filter? Ohhh, these scammers are doing the most!"

Eliz_abeth25 wrote:

"Before he spoke, I thought it was Siya Kolisi."

Julyruby8 laughed:

"Omg, @SiyaKolisi, are you aware of this? Apparently, you're a Nigerian scammer now?"

mjokanebro was hysterical:

"What’s crazy is that they pulled this exact scam on the REAL Connie Ferguson!"

A cryptocurrency scammer altered Siya Kolisi's picture to promote an investment opportunity to his fans. Image: siyakolisi

Meanwhile, others are concerned that vulnerable people are likely to fall for these tricks:

tlhonolo_ was worried:

"I know someone is going to be scammed out of a lot of money through this. I just know it!"

shanduarchive said:

"I know our parents would fall for this."

SlateTebogo wrote:

"I feel sorry for the elderly women in the townships."

zalikiwoee posted:

"Someone’s mother is going to fall for these scams."

ZwaneSiguqa warned:

"The dangerous side of AI. Please, warn your parents and the elders back home in the rurals, especially!"

LazolaKofi added:

"God be with our parents, yoh!"

Lebo Sekgobela calls out scammers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lebo Sekgobela's warning to her fans after several of them were scammed out of their money.

The Lion of Judah singer says fraudsters had been selling fake concert tickets to her fans, and urged supporters to only buy tickets from reputable websites.

