Professor Firoz Cachalia weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to establish the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The Acting Police Minister also criticised ministers who socialised and had business dealings with known criminals

South Africans shared mixed reactions to Cachalia's comments, with some expressing doubt that anyone would be held accountable

Professor Firoz Cachalia Slams Ministers Who Socialise and Do Business With Criminals, SA Reacts

KWAZULU-NATAL – Professor Firoz Cachalia has fired a jab at ministers who have relationships with known criminals

Professor Cachalia was named Acting Police Minister after Senzo Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa following allegations that he was helping shield members of the criminal underworld from prosecution.

The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed that Mchunu, working together with Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, disbanded the Political Killings Task Team to protect members of criminal syndicates.

The president placed Mchunu on leave and brought in Professor Cachalia as the Acting Police Minister while hearings into the allegations were conducted.

Professor Cachalia discusses President Ramaphosa’s decision

Speaking on the sidelines of a Safer Festive Season Operation in Durban, Professor Cachalia said he believes President Ramaphosa made a brave and wise decision when he set up the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He also said that those who were found to be involved in wrongdoing must face the consequences.

“We need people who exercise executive authority, people who are appointed as ministers, to do that job, not any other job. Not to associate with criminals. Not to spend their leisure time with criminals. Not to deal with criminals when it comes to procurement,” he said.

“We want to make sure that if the police service enters into a contract that is aimed at promoting the well-being of our officers, that we contract with the right people,” he added.

While he didn’t mention any names, his comments are believed to centre around Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who not only had a tender with the police, but also allegedly funded former minister, Bheki Cele, and current minister, Mchunu.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on Professor Cachalia’s statement about those involved in wrongdoing facing the consequences, expressing doubt that anything would happen.

Kgosana Duncan Pheko noted:

“If it wasn't for General Mkhwanazi's revelation, we would still be in the dark.”

Alex Ali stated:

“He knows nobody will face anything as long as they are ANC members.”

George Mosioua said:

“Cyril Ramaphosa must tell our people how Cat Matlala, Brown Mokgotsi, and Hangani Maumela captured his administration. Why doesn’t he tell us who disbanded the PKTT? Ramaphosa is a big criminal. That's why the ANC wants to remove him.”

Busani Khubone noted:

“The very same Cachalia that said Mkhwanazi’s press release was not necessary.”

Duks Pat More stated:

"There was absolutely nothing brave about that useless move. And he even had to wait for Mkhwanazi to spill the beans before setting up that costly nonsense."

